Alouettes sign quarterback Davis Alexander to three-year contract

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Davis Alexander to a three-year contract, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Alexander was set to become a free agent in February.

Alexander had a breakout season in 2024, posting a 5-0 record while starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was injured.

Alexander went 105-for-151 for 1,347 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

Fajardo, the 2023 Grey Cup MVP, is under contract through next year, when he’ll be 33.

While the Als have not made a decision on Fajardo's future, the quarterback has said he wants to be in a situation where he is the clear No. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press