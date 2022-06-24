Alouettes score early, cruise to 37-13 victory over Roughriders in home opener

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trevor Harris
    American football quarterback
  • Dominique Davis
    Dominique Davis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MONTREAL — Alouettes kick returner Chandler Worthy made a spectacular first impression on the Montreal crowd Thursday.

In his first outing as an Alouette at Percival Molson Stadium, Worthy returned the opening kickoff, putting Montreal up just 15 seconds into the game.

The Als never looked back on their way to a 37-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Honestly, I was nervous coming out. I was talking to my brother, he was talking me through thoughts of doubt because we all have them, you know,” said Worthy, who picked up a combined 205 yards from kickoff and punt returns.

“Wanting to impress everybody, dealing with uncertainty and all of those things. So just coming out, all that was on my mind was do whatever it takes to win and fight with hope in my heart. Thankfully I was able to break through and help spark the team so that we win.”

The Alouettes (1-2) had a complete effort in their home opener with the offence, defence and special teams recording touchdowns.

Quarterback Trevor Harris completed 16 of 22 attempts, throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown. Dominique Davis also stepped in at QB, adding 11 passing yards.

Harris said his team wanted to take control early.

“That's kind of what we've been preaching all week was making sure that we have the energy coming out from the jump and if we do that we feel like we can win every game that we play,” he said.

Harris stepped in as starter after Vernon Adams Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

“(Harris has) given us a lot of confidence and he has a good way about him,” said Alouettes coach Khari Jones. “He's been in this league 10 years now and still can do everything athletically and can think the game really well. He's just a quality quarterback and we saw that today and he made really good decisions.”

Saskatchewan's Cody Fajardo had a tough day at the office, throwing for 191 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked seven times before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Mason Fine came on in relief and tallied 83 passing yards for the Roughriders (2-1), with one touchdown and one interception.

“We'd obviously love to run back the opening kickoff. Because then you're up 7-0 already and your crowd’s involved and it just made it difficult on us,” Fajardo said. “They beat us in all three phases tonight, especially offensively, they brought their A game and we got to be ready for them."

The Alouettes started in explosive fashion with Worthy returning the opening kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown.

David Cote added to Montreal’s lead with two consecutive field goals, including a 48-yard kick that gave his side a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders broke the ice at the start of the second with a 41-yard field goal by Brett Lauther.

But Montreal answered right away with Harris’ first touchdown pass of the season. The veteran threw a 70-yard bomb for Kaion Julien-Grant on the next play increasing the Als’ lead to 20-3.

Cote's third field goal of the night gave Montreal a 20-point advantage heading into halftime.

Saskatchewan attempted a scoring drive to start the second half but Montreal’s defence held the Riders in the red zone, limiting the visitors to a field goal.

Als safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy notched his first CFL touchdown after intercepting a ball Riders receiver Duke Williams dropped in mid-air. His 21-yard return gave Montreal a 30-6 lead.

Cote recorded his fourth and fifth field goals of the game and recorded a single in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 37-6.

The Riders scored their lone touchdown of the night in the dying embers of the game when Fine found Williams with a five-yard pass.

The two sides will meet for a rematch in Regina on July 2.

Harris said the Alouettes cannot — and will not sit — on the laurels after capturing their first victory of the season.

“I think there's a lot of belief that's tied to that (win) but we know Saskatchewan is going to come out with a greater effort at home,” Harris said. “We're going to flush this just like we flush a loss. … We're going to flush this one and make sure we get better.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bombers looking to clean up mistakes ahead of Grey Cup rematch with Ticats

    WINNIPEG — Starting the season 2-0 should have the Winnipeg Blue Bombers feeling pretty good, but that’s not the case with the back-to-back Grey Cup champions. As the Bombers prepared to host the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2) on Friday – the club they beat for both titles – the focus was on correcting mistakes on both sides of the ball. “It’s better to be 2-0 and have things you know you need to work on and you can still correct them than being 0-2 and having that same situation, right?” Win

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • NHL officiating back under microscope in Stanley Cup Final

    Jon Cooper backtracked and shifted a possible missed call to the rearview mirror with the expertise of a coach who has been here before. Counterpart Jared Bednar, on the verge of his first NHL championship, sought to settle the issue once and for all and move on. Still, the Stanley Cup Final is roaring toward a conclusion full of uncertainty about the officiating, which is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Nazem Kadri's overtime goal put the Colorado Avalanche up 3-1 in the best-o

  • Memorial Cup: Bourgault powers Cataractes to 3-2 win over Bulldogs

    ST. JOHN, N.B. — A three-point night from Xavier Bourgault lifted the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 3-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs in round-robin play at the Memorial Cup on Thursday. Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque each scored and contributed a pair of assists, while Olivier Nadeau put up one of each for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions. Mason McTavish opened the scoring for the Bulldogs 5:08 into the game and Avery Hayes added a goal late in the second period to even the score

  • Payday: Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown

    Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a hearing Friday to determine the three-time All-Star's salary for the 2022 season. Judge is going to be worth every penny. The steady, 6-foot-7 slugger lined a game-winning single on the eve of his arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks' tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the Yankees' 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

  • Bill Barr says he's 'not sure we would have had a transition at all' to Biden if DOJ hadn't investigated Trump's baseless voter fraud claims

    "I sort of shudder to think what the situation would have been" if DOJ hadn't disproved Donald Trump's election fraud claims, Bill Barr said.

  • KCPD officer under investigation after Eric Greitens ride along no longer with department

    David Loar had been on paid suspension during the ongoing investigation. His last day with the department was June 12. Loar is the son of Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper discusses controversial Game 4 OT goal: 'An unfortunate non-call'

    After a short-yet-emotional press conference Wednesday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper looks to move on from controversial OT goal to Game 5.

  • Vote: Should Nazem Kadri's controversial OT winner have counted?

    The hockey world was buzzing over Kadri's Game 4 winner.

  • Instagram influencer says Johnny Depp talked about 'death of journalistic integrity' in a phone call with her ahead of his defamation trial

    Celebrity friends of Johnny Depp checked in with him throughout his defamation trial against Amber Heard, according to Jessica Reed Kraus.

  • Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

    Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship. Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career.

  • Rempel Garner bows out of running for Alberta UCP leadership, citing caucus divisions

    OTTAWA — Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she will not run for leadership of Alberta's United Conservative Party. She announced her decision today in a lengthy social media post. In it, the longtime MP from Calgary says as she was doing the final preparation to launch her campaign on Wednesday, she realized she had concerns about the UCP caucus. Rempel Garner says she's heard "there is a significant level of hurt and uncertainty" in that team, currently being led by Alberta Premier Ja

  • Why Ukraine’s Snake Island Is Key to Russia’s War Strategy

    Snake Island, in the Black Sea, is a key battleground in the Ukraine war. Satellite images show how Russian forces are using the island to strengthen their military capabilities and block ships carrying grain, as Moscow continues its push in eastern Ukraine. Photo composite: Eve Hartley

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Everything you need to know as socialite facing sentencing over sex trafficking conviction

    Jeffrey Epstein accomplice found guilty in December after four-week trial

  • Arch Manning: How college football's past 20 top QB recruits have fared

    Arch Manning's commitment to Texas is a boost to the Longhorns but his success isn't guaranteed when you look at the last 20 top QB recruits.

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are on the brink of their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, thanks to Nazem Kadri's overtime goal. Even if the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning don't believe it should have counted. Kadri scored at 12:02 of the extra period to give Colorado a 3-2 victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and move the Avalanche within a win of their first championship in over two decades. Without specifically saying Tampa Bay felt Colorado had too many m

  • Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

    BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentinian judge ruled on Wednesday that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence. Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among those who will stand trial for homicide, the judge ruled. The trial is not expected to begin until the end of 2023 or early 2024. The defendants are accused of failing to take proper care of Maradona when he was recovering from surgery,

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Christian Koloko is the newest member of the Toronto Raptors. Toronto took the seven-foot-one centre 33rd overall in Thursday night's NBA Draft. The Raptors had only one pick this year. Koloko, from Douala, Cameroon, averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. He was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and All-Pac-12 First Team choice. Toronto acquired the pick on Feb. 10 in a trade wit