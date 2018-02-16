Linebacker Kyries Hebert signs with Redblacks after release by Alouettes

MONTREAL — Veteran linebacker Kyries Hebert signed with the Ottawa Redblacks only hours after being released by the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Hebert, 37, asked out of Montreal after being told his role in the defence would change under a new coaching staff. The 11-year CFL veteran was Montreal's player of the year and the East Division nominee for the outstanding defensive player award last season, when he led the division with 110 tackles.

He was snapped up right away by Ottawa.

"The Redblacks are thrilled to be able to sign a dominant defensive player and dynamic leader," general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. "Kyries has familiarity with coach (Noel) Thorpe and his defence and will be a tremendous asset to our roster."

The Los Angeles native began his CFL career with the defunct Ottawa Renegades in 2004 and 2005.

In 162 career CFL games, Hebert has 582 defensive tackles, 145 special teams tackles, 28 sacks, 12 interceptions, two touchdowns and 18 forced fumbles.

In Montreal, where he spent the last six seasons, it appeared Hebert wasn't a good fit with new defensive co-ordinator Khalil Carter and special adviser Rich Stubler

"When our coaching staff got together we clearly designed the system we were going to run and the personnel that we wanted," said Alouettes GM Kavis Reed. "We expressed the role that Kyries would have.

"That role wasn't accepted and out of respect for him and in honour of all the things he's done for us, we granted him his release."

Hebert issued a tweet thanking the Alouettes and the Montreal fans for their support.

