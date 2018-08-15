Alouettes place Johnny Manziel under CFL concussion protocol

It’s been a confusing 24 hours for fans of Johnny Manziel and the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.

The first year CFL quarterback missed practice Tuesday, a few days after taking an enormous hit in his squad’s 24-17 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. Once speculation arose that he might have sustained a concussion, Alouettes’ head coach Mike Sherman did his best to erase that idea from our heads, indicating that he expected the 25-year-old to practice on Wednesday.

WHOA! Johnny Manziel takes a hit and the ball comes loose at the goal line — it's recovered by Kristian Matte for a @MTLAlouettes touchdown!#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/KEAfJEvg8H — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 12, 2018





Wednesday rolled around and Manziel still wasn’t at practice. The Alouettes since released a statement regarding the situation.





With Manziel out for the foreseeable future, things have officially gone from bad to worse for the Alouettes. They’re currently 1-7, riding a five game losing streak and rest comfortably in the basement of the CFL’s East division.

They travel to Edmonton to battle the 5-3 Eskimos on Saturday.

Johnny Manziel was placed under concussion protocol by the Montreal Alouettes. (Getty)

