Alouettes place Johnny Manziel under CFL concussion protocol

It’s been a confusing 24 hours for fans of Johnny Manziel and the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.

The first year CFL quarterback missed practice Tuesday, a few days after taking an enormous hit in his squad’s 24-17 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. Once speculation arose that he might have sustained a concussion, Alouettes’ head coach Mike Sherman did his best to erase that idea from our heads, indicating that he expected the 25-year-old to practice on Wednesday.


Wednesday rolled around and Manziel still wasn’t at practice. The Alouettes since released a statement regarding the situation.


With Manziel out for the foreseeable future, things have officially gone from bad to worse for the Alouettes. They’re currently 1-7, riding a five game losing streak and rest comfortably in the basement of the CFL’s East division.

They travel to Edmonton to battle the 5-3 Eskimos on Saturday.  

Johnny Manziel was placed under concussion protocol by the Montreal Alouettes. (Getty)
