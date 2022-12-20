Alouettes' Maas looking to bring intensity in second stint as head coach

·5 min read

MONTREAL — Jason Maas did not expect to find work within weeks of being fired as offensive co-ordinator of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, let alone a head coaching position.

But when Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia called him to ask for an interview, the ball started rolling, and it ended with Maas being announced Saturday as the 27th head coach in team history.

"Did I ever imagine that six weeks later, I'd be sitting here in front of you? No," Maas, who was fired by the Roughriders on Nov. 1, said in his introductory press conference Tuesday. “With the relationship I've built over the years I assumed I might get an interview, and was hoping for one because I really do love being a head coach of a football team and leading men.

"But never on that day did I kind of contemplate that would be a possibility.”

Maas was a quarterback during Maciocia’s coaching tenure in Edmonton, where the team won two Grey Cups in 2003 and 2005. Through he was the backup to Hall of Famer Ricky Ray, Maciocia says Maas was an important part in Edmonton’s success.

"I saw his leadership qualities in the locker room," Maciocia said. "Everyone talks about Ricky Ray, but without Jason Maas we don’t win these two Grey Cups. His leadership on and off the field, the things that he did, the speeches he made, the fact that he was able to unite everyone, that’s what made the difference."

This will be Maas’ second stint as head coach after a run in Edmonton, where he held a 39-33 record over four seasons (2016-19) and reached three division finals.

Maas was known as a fiery head coach on the sidelines. While he said he learned from that following his dismissal, he stressed that he wouldn’t change his personality.

“That was one of the interview questions for myself, I don't know if that was an interview question for every guy, but it was certainly for me. How much have you grown?” Maas said. "I'm never going to fake who I am. What you see is what you get. I am an intense person. I love football.

"You will see my emotions. But there are other ways I can deal with disappointment or things that bother me. And I can assure you, I have thought long and hard about that."

Maas said that he would be the play-caller going forward but said the Alouettes offence would be a collaboration.

Anthony Calvillo, quarterbacks coach and a former Alouettes teammates during Maas’ playing days, called plays in the latter half of last season.

"I will call plays, that's something I feel very strongly about and I love to do it," Maas said. "I've had success doing it, but you're only as successful as the people that collaborate with you.

"I look forward to having Anthony, who ended up calling plays last year did a great job to learn to run an offence, and with the help of (receivers coach Micheal Lionello) and hopefully (offensive line coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain) and other guys in the staff, and I look forward to those talks."

Maciocia said that a priority for him was to “keep the nucleus in place” regarding the coaching staff, though he confirmed running backs and assistant coach Andre Bolduc is leaving for the Roughriders.

Maas also has a history with Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris, who is set to enter free agency in February.

Maciocia said that Harris, as well as star receiver Eugene Lewis, were kept in contact throughout the hiring process. For Maas, retaining Harris and Lewis is a priority.

"I know the relationship (Maciocia) would have established with those guys and the potential to get them back is very strong. That was important for me," Maas said.

“I don't think either one of us are worried about hard work and trying to get guys to come back here to play. I think we want this to be built as a place of destination for a lot of players that enjoy playing for this franchise and the city.”

Maciocia said he reached out to then-interim head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks Bob Dyce and Laval Rouge et Or head coach Glenn Constatin as part of the search for the next Alouettes coach.

Dyce became Ottawa’s full-time coach two days later, while Maciocia said Constatin ultimately turned down an interview.

“He made me understand that he was good where he is and I understand why he’s good and I told him to keep his position because if he leaves I might apply for the job,” Maciocia jokingly added.

Asked about reports that president Mario Cecchini will not return to the club in 2023, Maciocia denied having received an offer to add presidency duties to his general manager mandate and confirmed that he would not be interested should he receive one.

"I want to be the general manager of the Montreal Alouettes, please," he said.

"Everyone in this room knows about my feelings for Mario. Today is a day where we hire a head coach and I think that the focus should stay on the hiring of an individual that will take us to the next level. It’s not because I don’t want to answer but it’s a good day for the Alouettes and I would say that Mario would probably also want that sort of answer."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press

