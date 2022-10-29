Spieker, Alouettes hold off Argonauts in 38-33 regular-season finale victory

·4 min read

TORONTO — Cole Spieker is sure to be a talking point among the Montreal Alouettes coaching staff as they prepare for the playoffs.

The Alouettes rookie receiver made quite the case to dress in next week's East semifinal after catching six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Montreal's 38-33 win against the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday before 13,155 at BMO Field.

It was the first career start for the 26-year-old from Brainerd, Minn., who had spent most of the season on the Alouettes practice squad.

"Oh, it's going to be a topic of conversation come tomorrow when we get to the office," Alouettes general manager and interim head coach Danny Maciocia said. "You got to factor in the (Canadian-American) ratio, whether we can dress an extra American receiver."

Spieker snatched a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown and caught a critical first-down pass to keep a late-game drive alive.

The Argos (11-7) and Alouettes (9-9) already had locked up first and second place in the East Division.

Montreal and Toronto rested several starters. The Alouettes did not play starting quarterback Trevor Harris as well as receivers Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke. The Argos also sat No. 1 pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson among others.

With the exception of a few downs on special teams in a previous outing against the Ottawa Redblacks, Spieker spent the season on the Alouettes practice squad getting acquainted with the Canadian game.

"We put in a lot of work in practice, so when the time came to get this opportunity, we're ready to finish it off," Spieker said.

Spieker, a devout fan of Minnesota Vikings pro bowl wideout Randy Moss as a kid, played Division III football at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

"Funny story, when I first met him, I thought he said he played lacrosse at Wisconsin," Maciocia recalled.

Maciocia noticed Spieker at a pro camp in Dallas in April. Since captaining Wisconsin-La Crosse in his final year in 2019, Spieker has attended various tryout camps in the United States and played a season of spring football.

"He may end up being in this league for a few years," Maciocia said.

Montreal backup quarterbacks Dominique Davis and Davis Alexander looked to be in good form. Davis completed 13 of 14 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for a score before being relieved by Alexander late in the first half.

Alexander also rushed for a touchdown while completing 8 of his 13 passes for 89 yards and throwing one interception.

"We wanted to go into post-season play on a winning note, feeling good about ourselves," Maciocia said.

After building leads of 14-0 and 21-7, the Alouettes took a 28-21 advantage into halftime.

Toronto pulled even when Jeremiah Haydel ran the opening second-half kickoff 87 yards down the sideline in front of the Argos' bench for a major.

However, Montreal's Jabari Ellis blocked and recovered John Haggerty's punt attempt for a touchdown just under four minutes later.

Argos kicker Boris Bede and his counterpart David Cote traded field goals of 19 and 41 yards, respectively, as the Alouettes took a 38-31 edge after three quarters.

Toronto forced an Alouettes safety 2:10 into the fourth quarter to pull within five points.

"We had too many penalties, and we were sloppy in the first half," Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "We fought back in the second half. But I expected us to play better than we did."

In place of Bethel-Thompson, Chad Kelly played an entire game for the first time since 2016, when the younger brother of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was a senior at Ole Miss.

Kelly completed 23 of 35 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also scored once on the ground.

RUSHING RECORD

Davis set an Alouettes franchise record for rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season, rumbling in for his 13th in the first quarter.

Vernon Adams Jr. set the previous mark of 12 in 2019.

UP NEXT

The Alouettes meet the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal in Montreal on Nov. 6. The winner travels to Toronto to face the Argos in the East final on Nov. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North

    Friday's blizzard conditions in Nunavut are a stark reminder to the rest of Canada that winter weather is coming, whether or not people are ready for it.

  • Deion Sanders talks 'Who is SWAC', job opportunities on 'College GameDay'

    Deion Sanders joined ESPN 'College GameDay' set ahead of BoomBox Classic against Southern University. Coach Prime's appearance did not disappoint.

  • Quick-Thinking Attendant Thwarts Alleged Would-Be Florida School Bus Thief

    A quick-thinking attendant managed to prevent a 22-year-old man from allegedly trying to steal a school bus in Osceola County, Florida, surveillance footage from inside the vehicle shows.Footage shared by Osceola County School District shows the moment the suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Kenal Bryan, jumps into the drivers seat of a school bus while it was parked at a gas station.The bus attendant, who wished to be unnamed, said they had been cleaning the bus when a man who was not the driver jumped in.“There’s nothing I can do because I’m already on the bus so I have to try to come out because those people always have a gun,” the attendant told the school district.The footage then shows how the quick-thinking attendant manages to push the parking brake on the dashboard, making Bryan unable to start the bus. Armed deputies appear shortly thereafter.Local media reported that Bryan was arrested. His charges included grand theft auto and burglary while armed, the report added. Credit: Osceola County School District via Storyful

  • Sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

    Friday's Scoreboard MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL World Series Philadelphia Phillies 6 Houston Astros 5 (10 innings) (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0) --- CFL Winnipeg 24 B.C. 9 --- NHL Vancouver 5 Pittsburgh 1 Winnipeg 3 Arizona 2 (OT) Vegas 4 Anaheim 0 Boston 4 Columbus 0 New Jersey 1 Colorado 0 N.Y. Islanders 6 Carolina 2 --- AHL Calgary 6 Coachella Valley 4 Abbotsford 7 San Diego 3 Laval 8 Rochester 1 Toronto 4 Syracuse 3 (OT) Milwaukee 4 Belleville 2 Colorado 3 Henderson 2 Utica 5 Cleve

  • Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 8 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville: Schedule, TV info, odds, picks, playoff standings and results for the Xfinity 500

    The NASCAR Cup Series will set its Championship Four after this weekend’s trip to the half-mile paperclip-shaped Martinsville Speedway.

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • AOC says the US is 'truly facing an environment of fascism' where voter intimidation 'brings us to Jim Crow'

    "This type of intimidation at the polls brings us to Jim Crow," AOC said, calling on people to "strongly defend democracy in the United States."

  • Alberta premier asks minister to see if appeal of school mask ruling is 'appropriate'

    EDMONTON — Alberta's premier says she's directing her justice minister to defend the province's "full authority" after a court ruled rescinding mask mandates in schools earlier this year violated the law and was unreasonable. Danielle Smith issued a statement saying she's told Tyler Shandro to see if an appeal of Thursday’s Court of King's Bench decision is "appropriate," adding the government "will not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools. A provincial labour group, and c

  • Curling CEO resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation

    The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States resigned Friday in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league. USA Curling said it had accepted the resignation of CEO Jeff Plush and appointed Dean Gemmell, the federation's director of development, as interim CEO. USA Curling also said it was launching a full review of its bylaws and governance policies, including how it manages abuse claims.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass

  • Spurs released former 1st-rounder Josh Primo over allegations he exposed himself to women multiple times, per report

    Primo said he would receive "mental health treatment" after his abrupt exit on Friday.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb on Better Than Expected Inflation Data

    By Liz Moyer

  • Students taking precautions after recent sexual assault reports near UC

    On Wednesday, police responded to Jefferson Avenue for a report of gross sexual imposition.

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    Zac Jones was a healthy scratch the previous two games for New York before scoring his first NHL goal. The Dallas Stars now have to worry about the health of standout goalie Jake Oettinger. Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Oettinger exited with an injury, and the Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday.

  • Police make arrest in sexual assault near UWindsor

    Windsor police say an arrest has been made following a sexual assault that took place near the University of Windsor earlier this week. On Friday, a day after Windsor police issued a media release about the assault, police said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and will face charges "related to sexual assault." Police say the investigation is ongoing. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at about 11:15 p.m., police said. The woman, a student at the university, was walking on Wyandot

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • College football scores, updates: Tennessee vs. Kentucky, Michigan vs. Michigan State and more

    Follow along for live updates and commentary on all the Week 9 college football action.

  • Lewandowski grabs late winner; Atlético loses on final touch

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to snatch Barcelona a 1-0 win at Valencia and pull the team level with Real Madrid atop the Spanish league on Saturday. The Poland striker’s league-high 13th goal in 12 rounds saved Xavi Hernández’s side from another setback three days after it bowed out of the Champions League at the group phase for a second consecutive year. Lewandowski made up for the poor finishing of his teammates when he stretched his right boot to steer a

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to