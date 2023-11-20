Alouettes' Fajardo wins Grey Cup MVP, Philpot named outstanding Canadian

HAMILTON — Cody Fajardo has been named the Grey Cup's most valuable player after leading the Montreal Alouettes to a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

The Alouettes quarterback threw 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 21-for-26 completions to help Montreal win its first CFL title since 2010.

It was Fajardo's first title as a starter.

Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot of Delta, B.C., was named the game's outstanding Canadian.

He made six receptions for 63 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

Fajardo and Philpot connected on a 19-yard TD with 15 seconds left to put the Alouettes ahead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press