Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

OTTAWA — Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Montreal Alouettes to a 34-30 win over the Ottawa Redblacks and a post-season berth on Friday night.

Entering the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead, Montreal (8-8) went down by three points due to 44- and 10-yard field goals from Ottawa (4-12) kicker Lewis Ward with just over nine minutes remaining.

Davis' one-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining put the Alouettes for good to claim the victory.

The loss was the 10th straight at home for the Redblacks, who have just one victory in their past 22 outings at TD Place Stadium. Ottawa remains alive for a playoff berth but needs to win its final two games and have the Saskatchewan Roughriders drop their last two contests.

Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris went 19-of-27 passing for 241 yards and one touchdown in the win. Kicker David Cote contributed a pair of field goals from 23 and 45 yards out.

Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle paced his squad going 28-of-36 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

The first half consisted of plenty of action, as the Redblacks took a 24-17 lead into the break.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Arbuckle tossed a lateral to wide receiver Ryan Davis, who then connected with Shaquille Johnson on a 45-yard catch-and-run play. Three plays later, that trickery led to the Redblacks opening the scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Arbuckle to Siaosi Mariner.

On Ottawa's next possession, Arbuckle fumbled attempting to scramble and Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett scooped the ball up and scored on a 16-yard return to tie the game up at 7-7.

After a 35-yard touchdown catch from Tevaun Smith gave the Redblacks a 14-7 lead just over two minutes later, Cote hit a 23-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10 with under four minutes remaining in the quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Ottawa QB Caleb Evans scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to boost his side's lead to 21-10. Just over eight minutes later, Montreal responded as Harris connected with running back Walter Fletcher on a 40-yard touchdown pass. The frame ended with a 41-yard field goal by Ward.

The Alouettes took their first lead of the game in the third quarter as they turned a 24-17 deficit into a 27-24 advantage.

Cote kicked off the scoring with a 45-yard field goal five minutes in before William Stanback ran in for a three-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

Darren Desaulniers, The Canadian Press

