Alors On Danse singer Stromae cancels tour dates over health

Stromae pictured at an awards ceremony in Paris earlier this year

Pop star Stromae has cancelled a string of tour dates across Europe, saying he needs to focus on his health.

The Belgian singer wrote in a statement he was cancelling all shows until the end of May, adding it "fills me with sadness but I have to admit my limits".

Known to many for his 2010 hit Alors On Danse, he was due to perform in nine cities across Europe.

Stromae, whose real name is Paul van Haver, returned to performing in 2022 after a seven-year hiatus.

The 38-year-old has already cancelled six concert dates in the past two weeks and has not given a specific medical reason for his poor health.

He previously stopped performing in 2015 when he pulled out of a tour of Africa. He later said that was due to burnout and the side-effects of anti-malaria medication he had taken, telling the Guardian last year: "It was a really bad story."

Stromae also refers to his mental health on the song L'Enfer - "Hell" - on his comeback album, Multitude, which was released last year.

His upcoming dates on the 2023 Multitude tour until the end of May had included Amsterdam, London, Rome, Lyon and Berlin.

He still has dates remaining on his tour beyond the end of May, including his home city of Brussels, Lille, and Paris.

"I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment," he wrote in a post on social media on Tuesday.

"I regretfully share this news with you which fills me with sadness but I have to admit my limits."

"Surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing."

He said he hoped to give "more positive news very soon".

"I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years."

Stromae was born in Brussels to a Belgian mother and a Rwandan father, who was killed in the 1994 genocide.

His 2010 single Alors On Danse topped the charts in 19 countries, and he has been described as one of the biggest French-speaking artists in the world.

