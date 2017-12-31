Alonso, UNCG rally in second half to beat Wofford 71-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Francis Alonso scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half and UNC Greensboro rallied to beat Wofford 71-67 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener.

The Terriers (8-5), coming off a Dec. 20 upset at then-No. 5 North Carolina, had a five-game win streak snapped. The Spartans (10-4) have won six of their last seven games.

Wofford built a 47-33 halftime lead behind 21 points from Fletcher Magee but the Spartans passed the Terriers with a 20-3 second-half run, including 13 points from Alonso, to lead 62-57 with 6 1/2 minutes to go. The Terriers got within two, 66-64, on Storm Murphy's 3-pointer with 1:18 left but 5-of-8 free-throw shooting in the final 45 seconds was enough for UNCG to secure the win.

Alonso made six 3-pointers while Garrett Collins added four from the arc for his 12 points. James Dickey added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Magee, who came in tied for first in the nation with 56 3-point field goals, made 6 of 8 3-point tries in the first half but didn't score in the second half when he went 0 for 8 from the field. Trevor Stumpe added 15 points and nine rebounds and Cameron Jackson 12 points and eight rebounds.