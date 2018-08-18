Alonso tips Le Mans Esports Series to be a “huge success”

Alonso, who won the Le Mans 24 Hours at his first attempt in June, was present for the launch at Silverstone for the unique Forza Motorsport 7 championship.

Registration is now open, and the first of six qualifying events is underway. Gamers can qualify from home or visit one of three on-site events before the Super Final at the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The ground-breaking series is a partnership between Motorsport Network and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

The series encourages the participation of teams, not only those pre-established sim racing teams like Alonso’s but also groups of friends or new partnerships.

“The Le Mans Esports Series will be very attractive,” Alonso said. “The platforms that you have out there are impressive.

“I’m happy to be an owner of the team [FA Racing G2], I’m very proud of what the guys are doing, and I think that you will have a huge success with this new adventure, a lot of people are behind it.

“The possibilities that Esports has are unlimited. We have probably not reached the limit yet, we will keep discovering more that can offer that platform.

“We will enjoy it together.”

Esports “is a reality” for all drivers

Esports has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years, and Alonso embraces sim racing as a platform for both real and virtual racing stars.

“Esports is a reality, it’s no longer a fantasy or a game,” Alonso added. “It’s a platform that works not only for gamers, but for professional drivers too.

“We have been using simulators for a couple of years now, learning tracks and developing cars. Now, we have a fantastic fanbase outside motor racing, they love what we do, but they do it differently. It’s not better, it’s not worse.”

He also quipped: “It’s a little bit cheaper than the real cars too!”

Story by Josh Suttill