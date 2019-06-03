Alonso: Privateers' test day pace hard to understand

Toyota’s pair of TS050 Hybrids topped the timesheets at Sunday’s test on the Circuit de la Sarthe as Alonso’s teammate Sebastien Buemi set the pace with a 3m19.440s in the #8 car, four tenths off its benchmark at last year’s test.

The first non-hybrid privateer, the #1 Rebellion car of Andre Lotterer, was nearly two seconds slower with a 3m21.323s, despite eased fuel restrictions for privateers and an extra 10kg of weight for Toyota compared to last year’s event.

In the 2018 test Rebellion was just six tenths off the leading Toyota, although that gap increased during race week.

Alonso says he is expecting the likes of Rebellion and SMP Racing, whose top car was fourth-fastest on Sunday, to be stronger at the 13.626km track during race week.

"I think everyone will be stronger than what we showed today,” Alonso told Motorsport.com after Sunday’s test.

"Last year we did a [3m19.0s] on the first day, this year we did 3m19.4s with 10 kilos more on the Equivalence of Technology, so I think we are always at the maximum.

"What the other teams are doing is difficult to understand sometimes. it’s a question for them."

Pacesetter Buemi added: "It's certainly not easy to judge. We depend a lot on traffic, so getting a clear lap is not easy. Instead, we need to look at the sectors to get an idea.

"Car #7 is close as always, even if it doesn't show on the laptimes. For the rest, I don't know. It's a little hard to understand because we're very similar to last year and the others seem slower."

