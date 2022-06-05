Alonso homers twice, Mets roll to 9-4 victory over Dodgers

  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, congratulates Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, congratulates Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler walks off the field after being pulled by manager Dave Roberts during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler walks off the field after being pulled by manager Dave Roberts during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, watches his two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, second from right, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, watches his two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, second from right, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, left, celebrates with Gavin Lux after they and Cody Bellinger scored on double by Mookie Betts against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, left, celebrates with Gavin Lux after they and Cody Bellinger scored on double by Mookie Betts against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Francisco Lindor after Lindor hit a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates with Francisco Lindor after Lindor hit a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner stands in the background during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner stands in the background during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, right, beats New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to second base, after a throwing error by first baseman Pete Alonso pulled Lindor away from the bag during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto, right, beats New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to second base, after a throwing error by first baseman Pete Alonso pulled Lindor away from the bag during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
JOE REEDY
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice for the second time this season, drove in five runs and bounced back from a costly error as the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 Saturday night.

Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar also went deep for the Mets, who bounced back after being held to one run in dropping the first two games of the four-game series between the NL’s top teams. Coincidentally, that run was also on an Alonso homer.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was chased early, and Los Angeles ended up using seven pitchers. Manager Dave Roberts tried to bring in infielder Zach McKinstry to pitch the ninth inning, apparently unaware of a rule barring position players from pitching in games with a deficit of five runs or fewer. Umpires halted McKinstry from taking the mound, forcing Roberts to warm reliever Evan Phillips.

Colin Holderman (3-0), the second of seven Mets pitchers, was credited with the win.

Mookie Betts drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who have dropped four of six on their current homestand. Buehler (6-2) had the shortest outing of his career, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Trea Turner went 0 for 4 to snap his 26-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the majors this season.

Alonso has 16 homers, tied with Betts for the NL lead and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez for the major league-lead in RBIs with 53. The power-hitting first baseman is also the first player in the 60-year history of Dodger Stadium to go deep seven times in his first 11 games played here.

The Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the second, mainly on an error by Alonso. With one out in the second, he fielded Cody Bellinger’s grounder, but his throw to second base drew Lindor off the bag, allowing Hanser Alberto to get in safely. The Dodgers would eventually have the bases loaded with two outs when Betts lined a double to the wall in right-center to clear the bases.

The Mets responded with four of their own in the third. Starling Marte had an RBI double, and Brandon Nimmo scored on Lindor's grounder to bring New York within a run before Alonso chased Buehler after driving a slider over the wall in left field to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

Alonso then notched the 13th multi-homer game of his career with a three-run shot to right in the seventh to extend the lead to 9-4.

Lindor got the Mets on the board with a solo shot in the first inning, and Escobar homered in the fourth. It is the second time the Mets have gone deep four times in a game this season.

FOR STARTERS

David Peterson allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings but only one earned, and struck out six. The left-hander gave up only two hits but walked four and was at 90 pitches when Buck Showalter pulled him after Betts lined a foul ball down the left-field line.

Buehler didn’t get out of the third inning for only the second time in 105 career starts. He yielded five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) will throw 55 pitches or go four innings during a rehab appearance Sunday at Double-A Binghamton.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (right SI joint inflammation) will go at least three innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. Roberts said Kershaw could throw an extra inning in the bullpen depending on his pitch count. Roberts added there is a possibility that Kershaw could return to the rotation during next weekend’s series in San Francisco.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.58 ERA) starts against LA on Sunday. He threw five scoreless innings in his last start against Washington on May 31.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (3-5, 2.89 ERA) pitches Sunday. He has dropped four of his last five starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

