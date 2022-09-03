Alonso hits tiebreaking HR, Mets beat Nationals 7-3

  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates his home run with Daniel Vogelbach during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates his home run with Daniel Vogelbach during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray reacts after giving up a home run to New York Mets' Pete Alonso during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray reacts after giving up a home run to New York Mets' Pete Alonso during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha celebrates with Brandon Nimmo (9) and Starling Marte (6) after the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 7-3 n a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha celebrates with Brandon Nimmo (9) and Starling Marte (6) after the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 7-3 n a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles chases down an RBI-triple by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles chases down an RBI-triple by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Washington Nationals' Alex Call reacts afetr being picked off by New York Mets pitcher David Peterson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Washington Nationals' Alex Call reacts afetr being picked off by New York Mets pitcher David Peterson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil reacts after being unable to field an RBI single hit by Washington Nationals' Alex Call during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil reacts after being unable to field an RBI single hit by Washington Nationals' Alex Call during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
JERRY BEACH
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night.

Alonso's high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 RBIs are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. The NL East-leading Mets have 30 games left for Alonso to make a run at the mark.

Eduardo Escobar hit his first homer since July 26 and drove in three runs for New York.

Mychal Givens (7-3), who entered with an 8.03 ERA in his first 13 appearances for the Mets, recorded five outs in relief of starter David Peterson. Givens stranded a runner at third in the sixth and worked around a two-out walk in the seventh.

Gray (7-9), pitching for the first time since Aug. 20, allowed six runs in five-plus innings for last-place Washington.

Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, his 14th multi-hit effort in 33 games dating to July 30. Tomas Nido drove in two runs.

After Alonso's homer in the sixth, Escobar had a sacrifice fly that made it 5-3. Mark Canha was thrown out at second base on the play, but Nido followed with an RBI single and Brandon Nimmo drove him in with a triple.

Victor Robles scored the Nationals’ first run by racing home from third on a third-inning throwing error by catcher Nido, who threw wide of the bag after Lane Thomas struck out on a ball that bounced. Thomas reached first base on the play.

Alex Call had an RBI single in the fifth and Ildemaro Vargas tied the game with a run-scoring double that chased Peterson in the sixth.

Peterson was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

A NATIONAL HOMECOMING

Gray, teammate Josh Palacios and manager Dave Martinez all had friends and relatives in attendance. Palacios was born and went to high school in Brooklyn while Martinez was born in Brooklyn before moving to Florida as a teenager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (left elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen Friday and could throw a simulated game during Washington’s series next week against the St. Louis Cardinals. Martinez said the goal is for Gore — who has been sidelined since the week before he was traded to the Nationals by the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto deal — to make a start before the season ends.

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right shoulder strain) threw a perfect inning of relief Thursday for Double-A Binghamton. Manager Buck Showalter said he hoped Megill, who will return as a reliever after making his first 27 big league appearances as a starter, could pitch again Saturday or Sunday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA) snapped the Nationals’ major league-record streak of 43 straight games without a win by a starting pitcher in his previous start Sunday.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27 ERA) goes against one of his former clubs in his third attempt at earning the 200th win of his career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

