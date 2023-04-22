Alonso hits majors-best 10th homer, Lucchesi wins in return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his majors-leading 10th homer, a two-run drive in the fifth that backed Joey Lucchesi's triumphant return to the majors nearly two years after Tommy John surgery, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Friday night.

Lucchesi (1-0) struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 18, 2021. The lefty became the first Mets pitcher to work into the seventh this season.

Lucchesi underwent reconstructive elbow surgery on June 24, 2021, six days after his last big league appearance. His sensational season debut came across the bay from his hometown of Newark. His 97-pitch gem featured 59 sinkers averaging 91 mph and even clocking 92.6 mph to Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh.

Lucchesi had never faced the Giants while with the Mets, tossing six innings here with San Diego on Aug. 31, 2019.

Alonso delivered another mighty swing — this time off right-hander Anthony DeSclafani — to become the first to double-digit homers this year, connecting for the second straight night. Alonso's homers are the most in franchise history before the end of April. He added a two-run single in the ninth, giving him four RBIs in consecutive games.

Luis Guillorme hit an RBI single in the second before the Mets added another run in the fifth on a throwing error past first by catcher Joey Bart trying to get Jeff McNeil as he singled. Alonso followed with the homer and New York won its third straight and eighth in nine.

Brooks Raley and Tommy Hunter each pitched an inning to complete the five-hit shoutout that ended in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

DeSclafani (1-1) is winless in his last three appearances since April 3 and has never beaten the Mets in eight career starts.

Facing a lefty starter for the seventh time in 11 games, San Francisco squandered a one-out double by Wilmer Flores in the first. The Giants grounded into an inning-ending double play that inning and again in the third on the way to losing for the seventh time in eight games.

Story continues

San Francisco fell to 1-7 in night games.

SPECIAL GIFT

In the dugout before batting practice, Joc Pederson received a spectacular pearl necklace with the Star of David gifted by Team Israel for his World Baseball Classic contributions to the team.

The necklace is from Happy Jewelers in Orange County, a favorite of the outfielder during his time with the Dodgers.

“It’s really cool, super nice of them," Pederson said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte missed his second straight game since exiting Wednesday against the Dodgers with neck stiffness. Manager Buck Showalter is hopeful of Marte being back in the lineup Saturday.

Giants: CF Bryce Johnson continues to experience concussion symptoms since crashing into the wall in center field making a catch April 12 vs. the Dodgers. Manager Gabe Kapler said Johnson still feels foggy comparing it to “an out-of-body experience.” ... OF Mitch Haniger (left oblique strain) was playing for Triple-A Sacramento. “Assuming that goes well, we're getting close,” Kapler said. ... OF Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) had a day off in his rehab assignment.

ROSTER MOVE

New York optioned RHP John Curtiss to Triple-A Syracuse, clearing room for Lucchesi.

UP NEXT

LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) pitches for the Mets having recorded a 4.12 ERA over his last 16 road outings, 12 of those starts. San Francisco counters with RHP Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94), still seeking his first victory of the season and fresh off a new $90 million, five-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press