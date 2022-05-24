Alonso hits 3-run homer, Mets rack up 18 hits to rout Giants

  • New York Mets' Mark Canha, left, is congratulated by Pete Alonso after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets' J.D. Davis hits an RBI-double against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor throws out San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb cannot field a base hit by New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets manager Buck Showalter walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of his team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws to first base on a single hit by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches his two-run double against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) cannot field an RBI-double hit by New York Mets' J.D. Davis during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 23, 2022. Pictured at left is third base umpire Jeremy Riggs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
JANIE McCAULEY
·3 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit an early three-run homer moments after Francisco Lindor's tying, two-run double, and the New York Mets kept slugging all game long to rout the stumbling San Francisco Giants 13-3 on Monday night.

Jeff McNeil added a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Mark Canha followed with a solo drive in his return to the Bay Area after playing for the Oakland Athletics. That was the second time the Mets connected for back-to-back homers this year, also on April 15 against Arizona.

Brandon Crawford put the Giants on the board first with a two-run homer in the second off lefty David Peterson (2-0), pitching in Max Scherzer's place with the ace right-hander sidelined by an oblique strain.

J.D. Davis broke out of a slump with four hits for the NL East-leading Mets, who are in a grueling stretch with 16 games in as many days. They won for the fifth time in six games, and were certainly thrilled with sunny skies and warm San Francisco temperatures — at least until the late innings — after coming from a Colorado snowstorm.

Eduardo Escobar contributed a two-run double in the ninth as the Mets finished with 18 hits. Davis hit an RBI double in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the ninth for New York (29-15), which set a season high for runs and moved a season-best 14 games over .500.

Peterson, just recalled from the minors, received ample run support from the Mets' big-swinging lineup while again pitching beautifully on the road.

Defending NL West champion San Francisco, which won a franchise-best 107 games last season, matched the club's longest losing streak of the season at five games.

Alex Cobb (3-2) was tagged for 10 hits in his second straight start. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter over six innings. Cobb had won his previous two outings despite allowing eight earned runs and 13 hits over 10 2/3 innings.

BUCK'S BIRTHDAY SURPRISE

Donning party hats, the Mets surprised first-year manager Buck Showalter on his 66th birthday with a team celebration in the indoor batting cage before meetings. They sang to Showalter, who was led down to the area by Escobar.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill threw long toss as he works back from right biceps inflammation that landed him on the injured list.

Giants: OF Austin Slater was placed on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his left wrist after he hurt it Sunday. San Francisco recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Sacramento to take his place. He started in center field and batted ninth, going 0 for 2.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA), who starred across the bay with Oakland, pitches Tuesday for the Mets. He is 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts vs. the Giants and has never won in San Francisco's ballpark with only one prior outing here. The Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54), seeking his fifth straight win.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

