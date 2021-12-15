HR tech startup acquires Atlantic Canada's leading recruiting site to equip employers and job seekers with better tools for success.

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Alongside, a human resource technology company designed to help employers become more successful in their hiring efforts, announced today the acquisition of CareerBeacon, Atlantic Canada's leading job board and online recruitment solutions provider. This strategic move will allow for future growth and will help support a stronger connection between employers and job seekers.

Alongside acquires CareerBeacon (CNW Group/Alongside Inc.)

With this acquisition, the CareerBeacon brand will be fully maintained, and the majority of CareerBeacon's employees will be a part of the transition.

"Our relationship with CareerBeacon first began in 2014, when employers using Alongside's platform were able to post their jobs directly to CareerBeacon. Then in 2017, we entered a strategic partnership to revamp CareerBeacon's brand and manage the platform," said Yves Boudreau, Co-founder and CEO of Alongside. "We're grateful for having had the opportunity to partner and work closely with CareerBeacon over the past few years. Today, I am beyond thrilled that we are in a position to acquire CareerBeacon, for which we have big plans such as enhancing its offering and breadth of tools available to assist employers in their recruiting efforts and to help job seekers find their next great career opportunity."

With more than 2,000 active customers and an average of 5,800 jobs posted monthly in 2021, CareerBeacon provides a customer-focused approach, bringing value to job seekers and offering prompt support to employers as they find and manage new talent. This approach will be maintained and further enhanced with this acquisition, as both companies largely complement each other in purpose and mission, each dedicated to connecting employers with talented people to help make organizations and individuals more successful.

Story continues

About Alongside

Founded in 2014, Alongside is a Moncton-based human resources technology (HR Tech) company working to help employers become more successful in their hiring efforts by providing them with detailed insights, sophisticated candidate communication tools, and easy-to-use job posting distribution. For more information, please visit alongside.com.

About CareerBeacon

CareerBeacon is one of Canada's leading recruitment and talent management sites dedicated to supporting employers in finding and managing fresh new talent and helping job seekers find great career opportunities. For more information, please visit careerbeacon.com.

Co-Founders of the HR technology company, Alongside.com, Yves Boudreau and Benoit Bourque recently acquired one of Canada's leading recruitment and talent management sites, CareerBeacon.com. (CNW Group/Alongside Inc.)

SOURCE Alongside Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c4523.html