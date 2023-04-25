Follow along as KC Royals begin series against Arizona Diamondbacks | Live updates

The Kansas City Royals came close to taking a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, but the LA squad took the first and third games of the series by a combined three runs. In fact, the Royals led 2-1 in the sixth on Sunday with a chance to pull of just their second series win of 2023 before a three-run bottom of the inning ended that threat.

Earlier in April, KC took two of three from the San Francisco Giants, which included a gem of a pitching performance from Kris Bubic and some production from the middle-of-the-lineup hitters. But Bubic has since been shut down (Tommy John surgery) and KC’s offense has struggled to cobble together runs.

KC has scored more than three runs just twice in its last nine games, winning 11-8 against the Angels on Saturday and falling 5-4 to Atlanta just over a week ago. The hope for KC, of course, is that those outings will become much more commonplace as the season chugs along — and that they’ll carry over to some home games, too.

The Royals are 1-12 at Kauffman Stadium thus far and starting to hear some boos from the KC crowd.

First things first, a new road series against Arizona begins on Monday. Follow along with The Star as the Royals look to turn their early season woes around.

Follow along as the Royals and Diamondbacks square off for the first of a three-game series out in Arizona.