Along with Hojlund and Yoro: One United player was ruled out of Arsenal clash with a ‘niggle’

Manchester United are three weeks away from opening the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign and are already navigating a number of injury setbacks.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Arsenal in Los Angeles before reigning victorious in a post-match penalty shootout.

Despite the three-goal affair on the night, it’s a double injury blow that’s sweeping today’s headlines on the United side of the press.

Rasmus Hojlund was labelled ‘disconsolate’ by The Telegraph as he walked gingerly off the pitch with an apparent hamstring issue, while new recruit Leny Yoro sustained a muscle complaint in only his second outing as a Red and was withdrawn around the 33rd-minute mark.

After last term saw the squad absolutely decimated by injuries, fans were holding out for pre-season providing some much-needed respite ahead of a fresh start.

Erik ten Hag confirmed post-match that the young duo would undergo tests to confirm the severity of their setbacks, so supporters will presumably receive an update in the coming days.

One Red was absent prior to kick-off

Aside from Hojlund and Yoro, Victor Lindelof was ruled out of the tour opener before kick-off due to a ‘niggle’, as confirmed by Samuel Luckhurst.

The experienced centre-half was included in Ten Hag’s 29-man selection to travel to the United States after missing the final two months of the 2023/2024 campaign through a hamstring layoff.

