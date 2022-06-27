Along frontal boundary, scattered storms forecast through late Sunday in North Texas

Scattered thunderstorms will continue late Sunday along a frontal boundary near the Interstate 20 corridor and slump south into Central Texas overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds and lightning will be the principal threats.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue into Monday. Severe weather is not expected, the weather service said.

On Monday in Tarrant County, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies were forecast to be mostly cloudy behind the front, with a cooler high temperature near 90 degrees after temperatures again soared past 100 on Sunday.

Skies on Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature near 73, the weather service said. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week, according to the weather service.

Weather watches and warnings

