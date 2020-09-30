Business secretary blames media 'gotcha questioning' for Boris Johnson’s rule of six blunder

Business secretary Alok Sharma criticised the media over its questioning of the coronavirus rules. (Getty)

Business secretary Alok Sharma has criticised the “gotcha” style of questions over the new coronavirus rules that left Boris Johnson floundering on Tuesday.

Sharma said news interviews should not be used as a “quiz show”, the day after both the prime minister and skills minister Gillian Keegan came under fire for their lack of knowledge about the measures for north-east England, which came into force at midnight.

Johnson apologised after the gaffe and swiftly issued a correction with details about the restrictions.

When questioned over the measures on Wednesday, Sharma went on the attack, telling BBC: “There is an element of slightly ‘gotcha’ about this in terms of this line of questioning. You are a flagship programme when it comes to serious news and it is not a quiz show.”

Asked whether he thought that calling on ministers to explain what their coronavirus regulations were was as “trivial as a quiz question”, he said: “No, absolutely not.

“But what I’m saying to you is that what is important is if people want to understand the precise restrictions that they have in areas which are more restricted, then they should go on to the (government and council) websites.

“I’ve set out clearly to you, I hope, what the overall message is – which is this rule of six indoors and outdoors, wash your hands, cover your face, make sure you maintain social distancing – and I think people understand that.

Responding to Sharma’s comments, shadow public health minister Alex Norris said the PM “should understand the rules he is asking huge numbers of people to follow”.

He added: “That’s not a gotcha, that’s just basic government competence.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: “This government has descended into pure farce.”

Tougher restrictions banning people from mixing with other households in any setting have been introduced in large parts of north-east England due to a continued sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Existing measures – for Northumberland, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham – are being tightened at the request of local councils because the virus is still spreading, health secretary Matt Hancock said.

It had been illegal for two households to mix inside or in a garden, but it was only guidance that they should not meet at public venues, including restaurants and pubs.

The measures came into force at midnight and will be enforceable with fines, the Department for Health and Social Care said.

