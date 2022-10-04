ALOGIC Launches New Range of 4k Dual Display, Compact, Universal Docking Stations

Alogic USA LLC

Available in Display Port and HDMI Editions, the docks are perfect add-ons to the new generation Ultrabooks, Chromebooks or Apple Macbooks



Cohesive port extension technology with up to 100W power passthrough

Universal compatibility with dual 4k display output to provide seamless workstation connectivity experience

These compact dual display universal docking stations allow users to extend or mirror the laptop to a multi-screen, multi-functional desk set-up including M1 and M2 MacBooks

Fast Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Brushed aluminium finish, compact docks, ideal for pick and go as well as home and office desk set-ups



The two new Dual 4k Compact, Universal Docking Stations from ALOGIC are available in HDMI and Display Port Editions

UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALOGIC, the leading provider of connectivity, mobility, and end-user computing solutions for IT, enterprises, and consumers, announces the availability of its new, compact range of Laptop Docking Stations – CD2 and CH2, across the globe.

Both the Universal Docks with either twin DisplayPort or HDMI Ports, enable connecting two external displays with up to 4K 60 Hz resolutions with 100W power passthrough.

The docks are powered with DisplayLink technology enabling the user to connect the docks to either a USB-C or USB-A port on their laptop. These docks are designed to offer simplicity and flexibility to the cluttered workstations. Both docks are compatible with Windows, Chromebooks and Apple laptops including MacBooks powered with M1 / M2 Chipset.

Both CD2 and CH2 docks have a comprehensive suite of high-performing ports that support the dynamic and functional workstation requirements of consumers, enterprises and education institutions. The dock’s USB-A and USB-C ports [USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps] keep essential USB accessories including external drives, scanners, keyboards, and mice connected.

When connected to an external USB-C power adapter the docks provide up to 100W power delivery and offer super-fast Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. These docks are must-haves for creative professionals involved in photography and videography as the docks also feature an SD 4.0/UHS-II Card Reader to transfer large multimedia libraries to and from the computer.

“We are designing and introducing products focusing compatibility and functionality to suit the dynamic needs of our users in the fast changing world of technology,” said Ritesh Kumar, Co-founder & Global Sales Director, ALOGIC.

“The CD2 and CH2 compact, 4k Universal Docking Stations are designed to make every desk set-up more functional, flexible and productive, offering variety of ports to suit user’s connectivity requirements,” he added.

The CD2 and CH2 Docking Stations are available for purchase in the US, UK, Europe and Australia at a price of $199.99 USD, £160.00 GBP, €192,00 and $299.95 AUD respectively.

For further information, visit : Alogic, CD2 4k Universal Docking Station and Alogic, CH2 4k Universal Docking Station

About ALOGIC

ALOGIC has created a niche for itself providing state-of-the-art tech solutions for the ever-transforming and fast-paced end user computing space globally. We are the leading manufacturer of premium IT Peripherals, Consumer Electronics and Mobility products. Every ALOGIC product from docking stations to cables and mobility solutions is the outcome of our vision and dedication to creating superior products that help realize the true potential of technology and making the use of technology simpler and more efficient for consumers and businesses. Our products are well-researched and elegantly designed tech solutions to suit the ever-evolving needs of users. ALOGIC products are made from superior quality materials for the most elegant style and durability.

Headquartered in California, US, ALOGIC has presence across 28 countries globally and is committed to strategically growing its footprints at a sturdy pace.

