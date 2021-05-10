These Aloe-Infused Pajamas Are So Cooling, They Almost Feel Icy to the Touch
There's a scene from one of my favorite comedies, HBO's Silicon Valley, that comes to my mind every time summer rolls around: Richard, the CEO of Pied Piper and the protagonist of the show, wakes up dripping in night sweats as a result of stress. While I'm certainly not the CEO of a startup in a fictional TV show, overheating at night is a very real issue for me. I tend to get so hot when sleeping that I sometimes need a fan in winter; my siblings used to hate having to share a bed with me on vacations, calling me a human heater.
Of course, cooling bed sheets can help, but breathable pajamas are an essential part of stopping myself from waking up in a puddle of sweat—especially with summer just around the corner. The best I've tried recently is Soma's Restore Collection pajamas, which are made from an aloe-infused material that's impressively breathable and incredibly soft. In fact, these pajamas are so cooling, they almost feel icy to the touch.
To buy: from $40; soma.com.
When I first unboxed the Restore pajamas that Soma sent me to try, I was frankly shocked. Smooth as butter but unbelievably crisp, I thought the pajamas might somehow have been kept in a refrigerator (or at least a temperature-controlled room) during shipping. But a day later, they were still so cool that I couldn't wait to try them on. Aloe, a widely used ingredient to treat sunburn, made the pajamas soft and soothing against my easily irritated skin. After testing them out for weeks, I've never slept better.
The Restore pajamas actively keep me cool at night, and the long-sleeved top and wide-legged pants are my new favorite loungewear items to wear around my stuffy apartment. According to the brand, the aloe was infused into the pajamas' rayon yarn material during processing before being blended with cotton and spandex during knitting. This means the aloe is as everlasting as the fibers themselves, and won't wash out in your laundry machine or disappear after multiple wears. I can attest to this: I've washed these pajamas multiple times by now, and they've remained just as cool, soft, and comfy as the first day they arrived. There hasn't been pilling at all, and they haven't stretched out like my other old pajamas did within days.
The brand also makes pillowcases, waffle-knit robes, and bodysuits in the same material, all of which have gotten rave reviews from shoppers. The Restore Collection is so perfect for summer, I'm tempted to switch out all the loungewear in my closet for Soma's. Shop these unbelievably cooling pajamas below for your chilliest sleep yet.
