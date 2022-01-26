Alo Yoga Forays Into Haircare With Clean Shampoo and Conditioner

Alo is expanding beyond yoga and activewear and making its way into the world of beauty with a shampoo and conditioner.

Marking the label's first-ever haircare launch, the duo is a clean formula powered by Amla, a super berry known to have eight times more vitamin C in comparison to oranges. The products are designed to boost shine while repairing damaged hair. Suitable for all hair types, the products boasting a light grapefruit scent are both vegan and cruelty-free.

The Shine Shampoo and Conditioner are now available at Alo's stores and online for $24 USD each.