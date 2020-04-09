These 'Bachelor' fan-favourites are living in this cult-favourite brand during isolation

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Cassie Randolph, Hannah Brown and Hannah Ann Sluss have all become fans of celeb-approved brand, Alo Yoga (Images via Getty Images/GettyImages/Instagram).

Although plans for this year’s “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” have been put on hold indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, the biggest names in “Bachelor Nation” have been providing endless entertainment to fans by sharing glimpses inside their self-imposed isolation.

Stars like Hannah Brown, Cassie Randolph and Hannah Ann Sluss have upped their content game on social media and are providing some serious athleisure inspiration while they do it.

The women of “The Bachelor” can’t get enough of the comfy sweats and leggings from celeb-approved brand, Alo Yoga.

The California-based brand specializes in high-quality, technically-advanced yoga gear that takes you beyond the mat, transitioning into stylish streetwear. Each piece of Alo Yoga clothing is designed to support and sculpt your body for quality fit and comfort, and manage sweat during even the most intense workouts or hot yoga sessions.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Hilary Duff and Reese Witherspoon have all been longtime fans of the brand, which produces eco-friendly clothing without the use of sweatshops.

We’ve pulled some of our favourite bachelor alumni looks to help inspire your stay-at-home wardrobe.

Hannah Brown

The former “Bachelorette” star and reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champ has been keeping fans on their toes with her are-they-aren’t-they relationship with former “Bachelorette” contestant, Tyler Cameron.

Brown and Cameron assembled “The Quarantine Crew” while they were in isolation in Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Fla. The group’s daily updates to Instagram and TikTok included a daily work-out session for followers, to follow along, with Brown sporting the Alo Yoga Alosoft Base Bra while she broke a sweat.

The light-support sports-bra features a plunging v-neck neckline and four way stretch, and comes in eight different colours in Alo Yoga’s “buttery soft” fabric.

Cassie Randolph

Randolph’s self-isolation has been filled with puzzles, yoga and playing nurse to boyfriend former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood. The model and her family have been together during isolation taking care of Underwood after he tested positive for COVID-19.

With Underwood on the mend and out of quarantine, the couple have been sharing updates form their time in isolation which includes lots of movies and at-home pilates workouts.

Like Brown, Randolph is a fan of Alo Yoga, and has been keeping cozy in the brand’s hoodies. Randolph showed two half-zip designs including the Solar Hoodie and the Stadium Half-Zip Hoodie in the trendy shade Blue Moon.





The cropped sweatshirt features zip pockets and comes in six different colours that you can mix and match with your favourite leggings.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann Sluss sent “Bachelor” Pilot Pete packing, and then packed her bags for Los Angeles! The model left her home state of Tennessee and landed in California, and has been giving her more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram a look inside her life while she unpacks and self-isolates.

Like Brown, Sluss has taken over TikTok and sported a chic white set from Alo Yoga to bust a move and fit in a workout at the same time. The reality-star wore the Vapor Wild Thing and High-Waist Vapor Short in an ultra-stylish white camouflage print for a coordinated sweat session with her roommate.





Although Alo Yoga pieces are designed to be mixed and matched, Sluss is a fan of the monotone matching sets. On March 19, Sluss shared a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a sueded set in Sulpher Wash. The Alo Sueded Base Bra features light-support in a velvety-soft fabric that can be worn under your favourite top or as a crop top, while the 7/8 High-Waist Alo Sueded Lounge Legging features a ribbed waistband for added support and the brand’s signature 4-way stretch technology.

