Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALNY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. On 31 December 2022, the US$24b market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.1b for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 23 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$54m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

