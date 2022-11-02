It’s Almost Time For The Christmas Craft Sale

The Swan Hills Christmas Craft Sale is almost here! Mark your calendars; the sale will be held on Nov. 15 at the Keyano Centre from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The Keyano Quilters are organizing the sale and report that they have received a good response so far, with just about 40 tables already reserved.

Many artisans, vendors, and businesses will present their wares, including baking, Christmas crafts, and woodworking. The event’s organizers try for a balanced variety of items so that there aren’t a lot of duplicated products.

A few community organizations, including the Community Club and the 50+ Club, will be partnering to offer lunch and supper. You are not going to want to miss these special meals prepared by our local groups.

In order to help out another local organization, the event organizers are asking for donations to the food bank instead of an admission fee. Collection bins and boxes at the door will be on the honour system, bring your items down and help out the community’s most vulnerable.

There are still a few tables available for the craft sale; please get in touch with Marion deJong at (780) 333-4802 or Gloria Scales at (780) 333-5054 for more information.

Come on down and check out the wares for sale just in time for Christmas. Great gifts and stocking stuffers as well as homemade baking, preserves, and treats will be awaiting you at the Swan Hills Keyano Quilter’s Annual Craft Sale.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette