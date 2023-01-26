Almost a third of victims drop out of prosecutions

Nearly a third of victims are dropping out of prosecutions, official figures show amid a record rise in sex offences.

A record 1.4 million victims – 29.5 per cent of the total – withdrew from investigations largely because of court delays, low police conviction rates and fears over the trauma of reliving the crime in court, according to the Home Office figures for the year to last September.

More than half of those who dropped out were victims of rape, other sex offences or violence. A record 67 per cent of rape vicitims withdrew from investigations while more than a half of those injured in violent assaults declined to proceed with a prosecution, leading to the collapse of the case.

It came as the number of sex offences in England and Wales hit a record high of nearly 200,000 in the year ending March 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The 199,021 sex crimes logged by police represented a 22 per cent increase on 2020’s figures. Rapes accounted for 70,633 of the offences – more than a third – and were 20 per cent up on 2020.

Diana Fawcett, the chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said the drop-out rates reflected a “system in crisis”, where victims’ faith in criminal justice was being destroyed.

“This huge rise in recorded sexual offences comes as the percentage of cases seeing justice has plummeted to an abysmal new low,” she said.

“Charges for rape and sexual offences have been falling sharply for the past six years – the system is in crisis. We are on a path to destroying victims’ faith in the criminal justice system altogether.

“Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have a duty to survivors who have experienced life-changing trauma – they must do better and start delivering justice.”

Some 1,410,016 cases collapsed in the year to September 2022 because the victim did not support further action. When the Home Office began compiling the data in 2016, the figure was 653,000. It is also more than double the drop out rate of 16.2 per cent in 2016.

Of these cases, 577,000 were offences of violence against the person and 66,000 were sexual offences. The drop-out rate for rape has increased by more than 50 per cent from 41.8 per cent in 2016 to 66.7 per cent in the year to last September.

The Home Office data show that the proportion of rapes resulting in a charge were still at a low of 1.6 per cent – compared with 8.5 per cent nearly a decade ago – although this is an improvement on the record low of 1.3 per cent last year.

Overall, just 5.5 per cent, or one in 20 offences, were solved in the year ending last September. This is second lowest on record, just up from 5.4 per cent in the year ending June 2022, and a third of the rate in 2014/15 when 15.5 per cent of crimes resulted in a charge.

The overall number of crimes recorded by police hit 6.6 million, the highest since 2014 and up 10 per cent on the year ending March 2020.

The ONS said the rise in sex offences could also be influenced by improvements in how police record crime as well as victims being more willing to come forward and report incidents in the light of high-profile cases such as the murder of Sarah Everard.

Meghan Elkin, of the ONS, said police-recorded crime figures were a “better indicator of police activity” than a reliable insight into crime trends.

The ONS crime survey, which measures people’s actual experience of crime, showed an overall fall of 10 per cent in crime compared to 2020, with theft down 20 per cent.