Almost all positions are open for business for Dallas Cowboys at NFL Scouting Combine

The Dallas Cowboys have reshuffled their coaching staff in the image and likeness of head coach Mike McCarthy in hopes of taking the next step towards a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in 27 years.

They streamlined the staff in terms of size and philosophy to fit with the ideals of McCarthy, who appears headed toward a make-or-break season in 2023 after back-to-back 12-5 finishes and disappointing playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, the Cowboys must improve the roster via the draft and free agency and that process begins in earnest this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis where they will get a personal look at the top college prospects while also firming up some decisions on possible veteran additions and deletions.

Free agency doesn’t begin until March 15 with the legal tampering period starting on March 13.

But it’s well understood that the draft is the unofficial start of free agency with teams talking to agents about their veteran clients under guise of discussing prospective rookies.

As far the Cowboys are concerned, they are open for business for help at every position, except safety, according to owner Jerry Jones.

“It’s across the board. I think it is,” Jones said when asked about team needs. “I like our safeties. It would be hard to break into that group with a high draft pick.”

Offensively, look for the Cowboys to target receiver, running back, tight end and offensive line with picks at the top of the draft.

A developmental quarterback is a mid-to-late round option.

Defensively, the Cowboys need help at defensive end, linebacker, defensive tackle and cornerback.

These needs are compounded by decisions the Cowboys have to make on some of their own free agents. The status of two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott and the expected pursuit of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are also at the top of the list.

Elliott has four years left on his deal and is scheduled to make $10.9 million in 2023. Given his declining production and the emergence of 2022 leading-rusher Tony Pollard, he will not return at that number.

Elliott is facing a massive pay cut in 2023, if he returns at all. An release would save the Cowboys roughly $4.8 millions on the salary cap.

After courting Beckham in late in the 2022 season before backing off because he was still rehabbing from a torn ACL, Jerry Jones already said they will target the former three-time Pro Bowler again in free agency to help bolster the receiver position behind No. 1 option Cee Dee Lamb.

Beckham recently posted a video on his social media accounts showing he is healthy and ready to go.

And because Beckham didn’t play in 2022, he can sign with any team at any time. He doesn’t have to wait.

The Cowboys have 20 players slated to be unrestricted free agents.

He is a breakdown of five should generate the most internal conversation.

Running back Tony Pollard

The Cowboys plan on bringing Pollard back. The Cowboys didn’t place the franchise tag on Pollard when the window began on Feb. 21. But they likely will do it before the March 7 deadline.

A franchise would guarantee Pollard $10.1 million in 2023, which would be hard to turn down for a player who made $965,000 in the final year of a four-year rookie deal in 2022.

Tight end Dalton Schultz

Schultz played on the franchise tag of $10.9 million in 2022. The emergence of rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot allows the Cowboys the luxury of letting Schultz walk in free agency. As one of a few proven options on a think market, Schultz should find a team will pay him more than Cowboys were willing to offer.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch played on a one-year, prove-it deal in 2022 after being denied the fifth-year option due to his injury history. He showed the Cowboys that he can still be a valuable defender, finishing second on the team in tackles despite missing the final three games of the regular season. His presence was missed in the run defense when he was out with a neck strain. He could have a strong market in free agency and is worthy of returning to the Cowboys. But at what price? Injuries remain a concern.

Safety Donovan Wilson

Wilson is the lesser known of the Cowboys three safeties but he has proven to be the biggest play maker. In 2022, Wilson led the Cowboys in tackles and had the most sacks (five) by a defensive back in the NFL. He is the hardest hitter in the secondary and he always finds himself around the ball. The team hit a home run with former sixth-round pick. No reason to let another team benefit from his development.

Quarterback Cooper Rush

Cooper has proved himself as the ideal backup to starter Dak Prescott. He led the team to a 4-1 mark in five starts in place of Prescott in 2022 and his 5-1 as a starter in his career. He knows his role and is not a threat to Prescott’s status as QB1. The Cowboys like third-string quarteback Will Grier and plan to draft a developmental quarterback. But if ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Cooper should be back unless some one overpays in free agency.