'They almost killed him': Attorney demands criminal charges in police beating of Black Georgia man

ATLANTA — An attorney for Roderick Walker, a 26-year-old Black man who was repeatedly punched by a Georgia sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop just south of Atlanta, is demanding that authorities file criminal charges against the officers involved and conduct an independent investigation.

The Friday incident in Clayton County, Georgia, went viral after it was recorded on camera by Walker's girlfriend, Juanita Davis.

Shean Williams, the family's attorney, said deputies committed a "blatant assault" on Walker, who suffered bruises all over his face and body and a swollen left eye.

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, handout photo shows Roderick Walker at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga. A sheriff's office in Georgia said it fired the deputy seen on video repeatedly punching Walker during a traffic stop.

Video of the incident shows two white sheriff's deputies pinning Walker to the ground and one punching him in the head at least three times. Williams likened the use of force to the death of George Floyd in May after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing has inspired anti-racism protests across the nation in support of law enforcement reform and support for Black Americans.

"They almost killed him," Williams said in an interview Monday with USA TODAY. "They committed an aggravated assault on this man and luckily I'm not talking to you about Mr. Walker's death."

The deputy who punched Walker has been fired for excessive use of force, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.

Williams said the second deputy should also be terminated and both should face assault and battery charges. He wants the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officers' conduct.

The sheriff's office said it turned over the criminal investigation to Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley. Mosley said in a statement that she had requested all materials related to the probe and would open the investigation upon receiving them. She noted that grand juries in Georgia remain suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the final outcome of the investigation leads us to bring charges we are unsure at this time when it will come before a Grand Jury," Mosley said.

According to Williams, Walker, Davis, their 5-month-old son, and Davis' 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, had dropped off a rental car and paid a man $10 to drive them home. Police stopped the vehicle they were in for a broken tail light.

Pictured is Roderick Walker, who was punched repeatedly by a Georgia sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

