Almost half of Tory voters believe Rishi Sunak would be a good prime minister

Edward Malnick
·7 min read
Rishi Sunak - Charlotte Graham
Rishi Sunak - Charlotte Graham

Almost half of Conservative voters believe Rishi Sunak would make a good prime minister, according to a poll that puts Penny Mordaunt behind both Liz Truss and the former chancellor.

A survey of more than 4,400 people found that, of those who had heard of each candidate, 48 per cent of those who backed the Tories in 2019 considered that Mr Sunak would be a good prime minister, compared to 39 per cent who said the same of Ms Truss and 33 per cent of Ms Mordaunt.

The JL Partners poll, which also delved into the characteristics that voters are seeking from the next prime minister, found that 19 per cent of Conservative supporters and 24 per cent of voters overall most wanted a leader who is “truthful”.

The survey, which was carried out last week, highlights the scale of the challenge facing Boris Johnson’s successor, putting Labour 11 points ahead of the Conservatives, on 42 points compared to the Tories’ 31.

James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster, said it showed that the public were “withholding their judgement” on Ms Mordaunt, who has become a surprise frontrunner among MPs. In an article for The Telegraph, Mr Johnson said: “Among those who have heard of Mordaunt the overwhelming view is one of neutrality.”

An MRP model, which maps survey results onto every seat in the country, found that, among all voters, Mr Sunak had the highest net approval score in 76 per cent of the seats won by the Tories in 2019, compared to 19 per cent in which Mr Tugendhat came out on top and five per cent in which Ms Mourdant had the best score. Neither Ms Truss nor Mrs Badenoch came out on top in seats currently held by the Conservatives.

One-fifth of voters who backed the Conservatives in the 2019 election said Mr Sunak would make a bad prime minister – slightly more than Ms Truss’s 18 per cent.

Of the country at large, almost one in three (32 per cent) of voters who had heard of Mr Sunak said he would make a good prime minister, while 22 per cent, 21 per cent and 20 per cent said the same of Ms Truss, Ms Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat respectively. A similar proportion – 32 per cent – of voters said that Mr Sunak would make a bad prime minister, compared to 35 per cent, 29 per cent and 25 per cent who said the same of Ms Truss, Mrs Badenoch and Ms Mordaunt respectively.

The results appear to contrast with a YouGov survey of Conservative members that identified Ms Mordaunt, the international trade minister, as the clear favourite to become Tory leader. Similarly the MP for Portsmouth North has held onto second place in the contest following two rounds of voting by MPs – leaving more prominent rivals such as Ms Truss in her wake.

The survey of 4,434 people, carried out between July 12 and July 14, found that the top three attributes voters wanted to see in a new prime minister were someone who was truthful (56 per cent), competent (48 per cent) and “trusted to take the big decisions” (40 per cent). The fourth most commonly selected characteristic was someone who is “realistic about what can be achieved”, which was selected by 37 per cent of voters.

The wish-lists of attributes selected by Conservative voters and those who supported other parties in 2019 was strikingly similar, with both groups prioritising the same characteristics.

Among all voters, the most popular policy priority was to “turn the economy around”, with addressing the NHS backlog and restoring trust and integrity in public life coming second and third respectively. Cutting taxes for ordinary people was the fourth priority, having been selected by 38 per cent of voters overall, and 40 per cent of Conservative voters.

The poll also highlighted how Conservative voters were more likely to believe that rights for transgender people should remain as they are rather than be expanded, and that the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Ms Mordaunt has been accused of failing to stand up for women in the debate over trans rights – something she denies – and Ms Truss says she is prepared to quit the convention.

Some 29 per cent of 1,407 voters who had heard of Mr Tugendhat said he would make a good prime minister, compared to 21 per cent of the 1,229 voters who had heard of Mrs Badenoch.

James Johnson: Sunak is popular with the all-important 2019 Conservative voter

The Conservatives have a narrow path to victory in two years’ time.

Although weakened by the last few months, much of the public’s fury was directed at Boris Johnson himself rather than the wider party. Questions remain on the party’s basic competence, the extent of its unity, and its intentions. But with public support for Starmer shaky, there is a path for their future leader to follow.

Our poll today seeks to answer what that may be.

Westminster is abuzz with talk of tax cuts, trans issues, and the ECHR. But the public have three very clear questions they will be expecting the next leader to answer. Can they turn around the economy? Can they address the NHS backlog? And can they restore trust in our politics?

No one is expecting these challenges to be completely solved. They have seen enough disappointment to know that will not happen. But they will want someone with the intention and the strength to deliver.

They will also expect focus. For the wider public and Conservative voters alike, these priorities come far ahead of standing up against cancel culture, business tax cuts, and taking a tough approach with the EU. The next leader should remember that the people who will determine if they are only in the job for two years have bigger fish to fry.

That is the ‘what’. The ‘who’ is harder. Many of the public are not aware of those standing. To address this we have filtered out those voters who have not heard of a candidate. This is a necessary step at this stage of the contest, but creates a stiffer test for those more well-known by the public.

Penny Mordaunt has had a strong showing in the MPs’ round and has excited members. But the public are withholding their judgement for now. Among those who have heard of Mordaunt the overwhelming view is one of neutrality. Just 21 per cent say she would make a good prime minister, and 25 per cent say she would make a bad one. The public do not strongly dislike her; nor is she much liked. There may be ‘Pennymania’ in Westminster. In the country it is more of a shrug.

Kemi Badenoch sits in a similar position. Tom Tugendhat has forged more of a connection. He comes out as the top-rated candidate in more Conservative-held seats (70 overall) than either Mordaunt, Badenoch or Truss.

That leaves the two better-known candidates in the race: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Judging these two, we can be surer of the public reaction to them.

Liz Truss looks a high-risk bet. Only one in five name her as a good prime minister, but more than one third say she would be bad. Most worryingly for the Foreign Secretary, she does not top the table of candidates in one Conservative-held seat in the country.

Rishi Sunak invites strong opinions. One-third of voters think he would be good in the top job, one-third do not.

But in an unpopular field where every other candidate is in net-negative territory, this score draw makes him the public’s favourite. He is particularly popular with the all-important 2019 Conservative voter, as the only candidate to have half approve of him.

Critically, Sunak is the top-rated candidate in 76 per cent of the seats won by the Conservatives in 2019.

While the public chew over the economy, the NHS and public trust, Conservative MPs may have a much simpler question: who is the best candidate to hold their seat?

On this evidence, the answer is Rishi Sunak.

James Johnson is a founding partner of JL Partners and former pollster at No 10 Downing Street

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg's 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season. Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.