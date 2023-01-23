Almost everyone loves pizza. But would you eat pumpkin pizza?

To the purists, classic pizza is a simple affair. It’s dough topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. Pop it in a searing hot oven, and voila! There you have a great lunch or dinner staple. But of course, over the years, people have added numerous ingredients so that our pizzas are now decked with things like pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, bacon, onion, black olives, green and yellow peppers, anchovies, capers and more. Pineapple topping is even a thing. Though some will argue that what's known as Hawaiian Pizza is an abomination. However, the bottom line is that pizza dough is a blank canvas. So, how about pumpkin pizza?

Who thought of putting pumpkin on pizza?

Pumpkin pizza appears to be no one’s unique claim to fame; it’s something that just happened. And there’s sound reasoning behind it. While the flavor we mostly associate with pumpkin is pumpkin pie spice, which is sweet and often doesn’t contain any pumpkin, the vegetable itself tastes more earthy than sweet. Consequently, it’s probably better suited to the savory ingredients of a pizza than the sugary flavors of a pumpkin pie. One suggestion, though, use pureed pumpkin on your homemade pizza, not pumpkin pie spice. Pumpkin spice pizza does exist, but I’m guessing the big chains avoid selling it for a reason.

What are the most unusual pizza toppings?

If you think that pumpkin pizza sounds weird, you’ve heard nothing yet. Around the world, it’s a free-for-all when it comes to pizza toppings. Very little is out of bounds.

In Japan, people enjoy pickled mackerel pizza and sometimes add squid ink to the tomato sauce. In Brazil, you can chow down on a slice topped with green peas, quail eggs, carrots, beets or raisins. In India, there are pizzas featuring pickled ginger, paneer and minced mutton. Though a favorite among Indians is tandoori chicken pizza. Meanwhile, in the land down under, The Australian Heritage Hotel in Sydney famously includes crocodile, emu or kangaroo pizza on its menu.

Basically, you can put anything on a pizza. There is no wrong or right. I guess if it tastes good, eat it!

