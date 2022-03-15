I almost drowned before I won a gold medal swimming. We have to teach Black kids to swim.

Cullen Jones
·3 min read

When I was 5 years old, I nearly drowned while visiting a Pennsylvania amusement park. I spent 30 seconds underwater not knowing what to do. Luckily, I was rescued by a lifeguard and resuscitated, but sadly events like these can result in tragedy.

It was at that point my parents enrolled me in swim lessons, and my love of the sport developed.

Since then, swimming has been a constant in my life, and while my days competing in the pool may be finished, my work is far from done. Since earning my first Olympic medal in 2008, I’ve made it my life mission to help others learn how to swim, with a focus on bridging the minority swimming gap and diversifying the sport that changed my life.

It’s my hope this letter will help bring attention to the importance of diversity and inclusion in learning to swim for all children. So here is my call to parents, families and communities to prioritize water safety and drowning prevention as we work together to combat childhood drowning.

Preventing the unthinkable

Sadly, drowning remains the No. 1 cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. Every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three children in the United States fall victim to the lethal dangers that are associated with water-related accidents.

In addition, it has been reported that more than 60% of African American children cannot swim, leaving millions of families questioning what they could have done to prevent the unthinkable.

Growing up, I didn’t always feel included or represented in certain aspects of the sport. I felt discrimination throughout my swimming career, but we’ve made great strides in changing that. As parents, we can promote inclusivity with our kids at a young age. If you’re hearing kids say discriminatory comments or things that aren’t socially acceptable, witnessing bullying or any triggers – start having these deep conversations with your children. Being different isn’t bad or wrong. It’s a strength!

Historically, stereotypes, discrimination and lack of access to pools, regardless of economic status, have kept people of color out of the water. For some, it stems from fear – fear of the water and fear of how they might be treated. Unfortunately, this becomes a legacy that gets passed on from one generation to another.

I’m working to change that and encourage the parents who make sure their children can read, write and play to also take necessary steps to ensure their children can swim. As a new parent to my son, Ayvn, my passion for water safety only continues to strengthen. This isn’t just about changing stereotypes; this is about saving lives. Swim lessons can help reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, according to the USA Swimming Foundation.

Cullen Jones

There has absolutely been a lot of progress in bridging the minority gap in swimming, but there is more that needs to be done. Improvements have been made such as passing legislation like the Every Child a Swimmer Law, which is a huge win for water safety as hopefully more states follow suit. The USA Swimming Foundation supports swim lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim. There are also learn-to-swim places like Goldfish Swim School, prioritizing water safety with initiatives like the Safer Swimmer Pledge and the Goldfish RX program.

I hear people of color say all the time, "I never thought about learning to swim, or swim lessons," but they decided to sign up after hearing the message, be it from myself, Goldfish, the USA Swimming Foundation or any other water safety advocates.

I’ll leave you with this: Talk more about water safety for all people – this is the pillar of getting people to take action, and it’s working. People are starting to understand the importance of learning to swim and available resources to provide support. We’ve come a long way but have a long way to go. With your help, we can make waves for water safety.

Cullen Jones has committed to a lifetime of community advocacy and set out on a mission to help people to understand the importance of learning to swim. He is an ambassador and board member of the USA Swimming Foundation, philanthropic sales manager of USA Speedo, and brand ambassador of Goldfish Swim School that spans 125-plus schools across North America.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black children need to take swimming lessons for their safety

