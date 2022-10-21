‘I almost died.’ 5-year-old recovering after dog attack that hospitalized him in Utah

A 5-year-old boy is recovering from both physical and emotional scars after a dog mauled him in his Utah neighborhood, local news outlets reported.

The boy was riding his bike to his friend’s house on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when his neighbor’s dog attacked him, according to an online fundraiser set up by the boy’s aunt.

“He’s only 5 years old and he’s lucky to be alive,” his aunt said on GoFundMe. “He has many many surgeries ahead of him. They need to reconstruct his ear and stitch up his face.”

The boy’s aunt posted an update Friday that he was out of surgery and resting, calling him a “sweet baby boy.”

Paramedics flew him to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, about 20 miles away from the suburb where the family lives in Sandy, according to ABC 4. There he received thousands of stitches, KSL reported.

“I almost died because he bit me in the cheek,” the boy told the outlet. “He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came.”

The boy’s mother told the outlet she had to kick the dog several times to get the husky off her son.

The dog was a siberian husky, ABC4 reported.

The Sandy City Police Department and Animal Services did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

