Almost 500 coronavirus deaths recorded in highest toll since May





A further 492 coronavirus deaths have been recorded on Wednesday.





This is the highest daily figure since May 19, when 500 deaths were reported - bringing the UK total to 47,742.





Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been around 63,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.





The Government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 25,177 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,099,059.





