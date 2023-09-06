Almost 5,000 excess winter deaths caused by cold homes last year, MPs warned

Almost 5,000 excess winter deaths were caused by cold homes last year, a charity has warned MPs.

Simon Francis, coordinator at the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, told the Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee that estimates suggested that there were 4,706 excess winter deaths over 2022 to 2023 caused by living in a cold damp home in England, Scotland and Wales, up from 3,186 the winter before.

Asked if he expected the figure to increase this winter, Mr Francis said: “The signs are that people are going to be struggling more in cold, damp homes this winter.

“Essentially though what we end up with is a situation where we have to hope we have a mild winter, and I don’t think that households around the country would really accept that as being acceptable that they are expected to just hope that it’s mild and that they’re not going to suffer greatly as a result of the conditions they live in.”

Ornamental coals glow on an open gas fire (Chris Radburn/PA)

Mr Francis presented the figures to MPs at the committee’s inquiry into Government preparations for winter.

National Energy Action chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Whether they like it or not, Government is going to have to come up with a package of financial support for energy bills for the most vulnerable this year.

“The level of energy debt is so extreme now, and it is destroying lives, that we have to have a mechanism, a help to repay scheme, that helps people to accelerate their way out of energy debt.

“We cannot get back on an even keel with a good way forward of dealing with energy affordability without tackling the 70% increase in energy debt from 2020 to 2023.”