Almost 1.5m people to be dragged into higher-rate tax in the next five years

Nick Gutteridge
·3 min read
Rishi Sunak (right) first announced a freezing of income-tax thresholds until 2026, while Jeremy Hunt (left) more recently announced a further freeze until 2028 - Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street
Rishi Sunak (right) first announced a freezing of income-tax thresholds until 2026, while Jeremy Hunt (left) more recently announced a further freeze until 2028 - Simon Walker/No10 Downing Street

Almost 1.5 million people will be dragged into paying higher-rate tax over the next five years, Government figures obtained by The Telegraph reveal.

Official projections by HMRC show an extra 1,130,000 workers will be hit with the 40p rate as a result of Jeremy Hunt freezing income-tax thresholds.

Meanwhile, 301,000 top earners face being bumped up to the 45p bracket because pay rises will see their salaries rise above £125,000 a year.

The statistics, obtained via Freedom of Information laws, reveal the Chancellor knew the huge impact his decision in the Autumn statement would have.

Widespread effect revealed

Their publication marks the first time that the Government’s own internal calculations on the widespread effect of the move have been revealed.

House of Commons Library research previously found 1.2 million people were expected to be dragged into the higher tax bands by 2026.

It comes with the Treasury under growing pressure from Tory MPs to lay out when it will begin cutting the tax burden on hard-pressed families.

Workers are taxed at 40p on all earnings above £50,271 and at 45p on everything they bring in over £125,000, after that threshold was lowered from £150,000 in the Autumn statement.

Normally, the thresholds rise in line with inflation but in Spring 2021, when he was chancellor, Mr Sunak announced they would be frozen until 2026.

Jeremy Hunt unveils further freeze

Mr Hunt revealed in his November statement that he was prolonging the freeze for a further 24 months until at least 2027/28.

That two-year extension will see an extra 130,000 people dragged into the 40p tax bracket and 48,000 into paying 45p.

Overall, the move could raise £13 billion for the Exchequer because growing wages, fuelled by the rise in prices, will move more people into the top brackets.

Quilter, a wealth management firm that uncovered the numbers, said they show how the Treasury knew such “stealth tax” would bring in huge revenue.

Rachael Griffin, a tax expert at the company, said: “These figures illustrate HMRC is well aware of the power of fiscal drag and exactly how many people they expect to be dragged into paying more tax due to the frozen thresholds.

“Over a million more people will be subject to higher-rate tax due to wage inflation and many of those may not feel wealthier as their salaries have simply kept up with inflation.

“This means that in real terms their buying power remains much the same, yet their salaries are taxed much more.

“Freezing income tax bands is a form of stealth tax as you’ll end up paying considerably more tax during the time bands are frozen, which will be on top of higher energy and food costs.”

The firm has previously calculated that someone earning £50,000 will pay an extra £6,463 between now and 2027/28 based on earnings rising at 5 per cent.

No plans to change thresholds

Mr Hunt has said that he wants to cut taxes but will not do so until inflation is under control.

“We want low taxes and sound money. But sound money has to come first, because inflation eats away at the pound in people’s pockets even more insidiously than taxes,” he said in his Autumn statement speech.

The Telegraph understands he has no plans to change the thresholds at the Spring budget.

Mr Sunak previously said when he was running for Tory leader that he would cut income tax by 1p to 19p in the pound before the next election.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season. De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points a

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • UFC president's Power Slap League latest example of celebrity blurring line between marketing, dishonesty

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The term "slap fighting" is, of course, a misnomer. In a real fight, both combatants have an equal chance to inflict damage, and to defend themselves against it. But you can lose one of these slap contests — which seem to be everywhere lately — on a coin toss. First person to deliver a blow might knock their opponent unconscious, and never have to take a s

  • Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest fro

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Blue Bombers agree to terms with Canadian fullback Mike Miller

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Thursday with Canadian fullback Mike Miller on a one-year contract extension. The six-foot, 221-pound Miller, a native of Riverview, N.B., was slated to become a free agent next month, but instead will play a sixth season with Winnipeg. Miller is the CFL's all-time leader in special-teams tackles with 226. He had 16 special-teams tackles in 2022 and a forced fumble in 18 regular-season games. He added four special-teams tackles in the playoffs

  • London Lightning start 2023 season with a loss at home

    The London Lighting started their 2023 season with a close game on Thursday night, losing to the Sudbury Five 86-83 at Budweiser Gardens. Thursday's game was the first of 30 this year. Londoners Carol and Devon Majojo were at all Lightning games last season. They both love to see them win and watching the players put in hard work. "They're just very talented," said Devon, who plays basketball himself. They were excited to watch the championship banner raised after watching the final game last se

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil