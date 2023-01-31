More than 1,600 US flights canceled Tuesday, airlines issue travel waivers

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Flight cancellations mounted Tuesday as an arctic cold front spans from central Texas to the East Coast this week.

A "significant" ice storm will continue to affect a large swath of the United States "from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley," the National Weather Service said Tuesday, while there were hazardous wind chills in the western and central parts of the country.

More than 1,600 U.S. flights were canceled around 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, with more than 2,800 more delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines saw the most cancellations, scrapping around 553 flights, or about 14% of its schedule.

50 million under winter weather warnings: Texas braces for days of ice

What am I owed when my flight is canceled or delayed?: Here's how to find out

Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York also issued ground stops Tuesday due to wintry conditions.

While the Department of Transportation requires airlines to issue refunds to travelers whose flights are canceled, airlines also began issuing waivers as the winter weather rolled in. The cold front comes after a winter storm disrupted flights last week.

American Airlines

American is waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, according to its website. Passengers must rebook by Feb. 2 and travel by Feb. 8.

Delta Air Lines

Delta will let passengers planning to travel on Tuesday or Wednesday rebook their flights to take place on or before Feb. 4 without paying a fare difference or change fee where applicable, according to its website. The waiver applies in the following cities:

  • Austin, Texas (AUS)

  • Charleston, West Virginia (CRW)

  • Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG)

  • Columbus, Ohio (CMH)

  • Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

  • Dallas, Texas (Love Field DAL)

  • Dayton, Ohio (DAY)

  • Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA)

  • Lexington, Kentucky (LEX)

  • Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT)

  • Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)

  • Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

Frontier Airlines

Frontier is waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, according to its website.

JetBlue

JetBlue is waiving change fees and fare differences for travelers scheduled to fly between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 in select cities, according to its website. Travelers must rebook by Feb. 4. The waiver applies to the following cities:

  • Austin, TX (AUS)

  • Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW)

  • Nashville, TN (BNA)

  • San Antonio, TX (SAT)

Southwest Airlines

Southwest is allowing travelers to rebook without paying a fare difference for flights taken within 14 days of their original travel date, according to its website. The waiver applies to travel between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 in the following cities:

  • Amarillo, Texas (AMA)

  • Austin, Texas (AUS)

  • Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

  • Dallas (Love Field), Texas (DAL)

  • Lubbock, Texas (LBB)

  • Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT)

  • Midland, Texas (MAF)

  • Memphis, Tennessee (MEM)

  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC)

  • San Antonio, Texas (SAT)

  • Louisville, Kentucky (SDF)

  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)

Spirit Airlines

Spirit is waiving change fees and fare differences for travelers scheduled to fly in select cities between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, according to its website. The fare difference is waived through Feb. 7. The waiver applies to the following cities:

  • Austin, TX (AUS)

  • Dallas, TX (DFW)

United Airlines

Travelers scheduled to fly with United in select cities between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 can rebook without paying a change fee or fare difference on flights through Feb. 5, according to its website. They must rebook by that date as well. The waiver applies to the following cities:

  • Austin, TX (AUS)

  • Charleston, WV (CRW)

  • Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW)

  • Bentonville, AR (XNA)

  • Hobbs, NM (HOB)

  • Lexington, KY (LEX)

  • Little Rock, AR (LIT)

  • Louisville, KY (SDF)

  • Lubbock, TX (LBB)

  • Memphis, TN (MEM)

  • Midland, TX (MAF)

  • Nashville, TN (BNA)

  • Oklahoma City, OK (OKC)

  • Paducah, KY (PAH)

  • San Antonio, TX (SAT)

  • Shreveport, LA (SHV)

  • Springfield, MO (SGF)

  • Tulsa, OK (TUL)

Contributing: Zach Wichter and Eve Chen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flight cancellations Tuesday: Over 1,600 flights affected by weather

Latest Stories

  • Answering the wrong text could put your bank account at risk

    A random text from someone you don't know could end up costing you money or your personal information.

  • China leads the world in counterfeit, pirated products -U.S. report

    China leads the world in counterfeit and pirated products, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said in a report on Tuesday which identified WeChat, China's most popular chat app, as "one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods." "Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with transshipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 75% of the value of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2021," the U.S. government's latest report on "notorious markets" added.

  • I'm a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.

    Most people flock to the city to see the Alamo and the Missions. Little do they know, they'll also find bustling art, wine, and dining scenes there.

  • Purdue still No. 1 while Tennessee jumps to second in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

    Purdue maintains the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll but there's some movement inside the top five after upsets.

  • More than 1,000 US flights canceled Monday as winter weather rolls in

    As winter weather brought warnings and advisories to much of the country, airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights Monday.

  • Sacramento freezing temps: Prepare your plants, pipes and power for cold temperatures

    Here’s how to prepare for freezing temperatures in Northern California.

  • Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2

    Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which was routed by Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The Boilermakers (21-1) have won eight straight since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2.

  • Valley restaurant expecting big crowds with Super Bowl tickets causing sticker shock

    Wallin isn't afraid to show where he stands on the upcoming Super Bowl matchup. Despite living in the Valley for about 30 years, his accent and loyalty to his hometown teams remain. The owner of Philly's Sports Grill is expecting hundreds to turn out for the big game.

  • U.S. airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

    More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co. The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has canceled 6%, or 200 flights. The fresh cancellations come as the U.S. aviation sector recovers from a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue.

  • Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery

    Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women's World Cup this summer. Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media. “This has been a really difficult time for me personally and I've been devastated to be away from soccer so long,” she s

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu