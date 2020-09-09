Almaden Announces Court Decision in respect of Environmental Permit Application for the Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to report that the second district court in Puebla (the "Court") has issued a decision in respect of the “incident” filed by Almaden's Mexican subsidiary on February 4 of this year.



As reported previously by the Company (see press release of February 27, 2020), Almaden's subsidiary filed this "incident" to challenge an October, 2019 decision by Mexico’s environmental authority (“SEMARNAT”) to suspend its review of the Ixtaca project’s environmental permit application ("MIA") until resolution of legal proceedings (the “Amparo”) regarding certain of the Company’s mineral concessions which encompass the area of the Ixtaca project. In April 2019, a lower court ruling in the Amparo found Mexico’s mineral title system unconstitutional. That ruling has been appealed by each of the Mexican Congress, Senate, Secretary of Economy and mining authorities, as well as Almaden as an interested Party. These appeals are in the process of being studied for resolution (for further discussion of the Amparo, see press release of February 27, 2020).

By filing the "incident", the Company wished to demonstrate that SEMARNAT is not a party to the Amparo and therefore its decision to suspend the permitting process should be revisited, as SEMARNAT has no legal basis to link its administrative review of the MIA to the Amparo.

In its recent decision, the Court dismissed the “incident” principally on the basis that SEMARNAT is not a party to the Amparo. Furthermore, in a related communication with SEMARNAT, the Court also confirmed that the existence of the Amparo does not prevent SEMARNAT from resolving the MIA permit application and that SEMARNAT is free to act within its jurisdiction and authority in respect of the MIA review. The Ministry of the Economy, the Mining Authorities, the Congress, Senate, and the Office of the Presidency all made submissions to the Court as part of this decision.

The Company awaits a response from SEMARNAT to the Court decision. Almaden will update shareholders when it has more information regarding the impact of this decision on SEMARNAT's review of the MIA permit.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the outcome of the Company’s challenge of SEMARNAT’s suspension of the MIA; whether SEMARNAT will accept the MIA; and the outcome of the Amparo proceedings.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including assumptions in respect of both Almaden’s and the applicable Mexican Authorities’ legal positions, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant legal, regulatory, business, operational and economic uncertainties and contingencies, and such uncertainty generally increases with longer-term forecasts and outlook. These assumptions include: stability and predictability in Mexico’s mineral tenure, mining, environmental and agrarian laws and regulations, as well as their application and judicial decisions thereon; continued respect for the rule of law in Mexico; prices for gold, silver and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; mineral reserve and resource estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals being received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; community support in the Ixtaca Project; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

