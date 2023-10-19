Almac jobs boost with new sites in Craigavon

Almac pharmaceutical firm is to spend £80m on two new manufacturing facilities in Craigavon, County Armagh.

They are the latest stage of an expansion plan which was announced at the end of 2021.

The construction of the facilities will create more than 550 jobs locally, spanning lab and non-lab-based roles.

Alan Armstrong, chief executive of Almac Group, said the investment was to "ensure that we remain the global leaders in our industry".

The investment will expand operations at two parts of the Northern Ireland-based business: Pharma services and diagnostic services.

Pharma services develops and manufactures products for big global firms.

Almac is planning to build a 100,000 sq ft (9290m2) state-of-the-art plant which will expand its manufacturing capabilities.

It aims to have the facility in operation before the end of next year.

Almac's diagnostics business develops and commercialises diagnostic tests.

It is to get a new four-storey diagnostic development and manufacturing centre which is due to be completed early next year.

Almac currently employs about 7,000 people across its global operations.