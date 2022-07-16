Allyson Felix wins bronze in final competitive race at track and field world championships

It wasn't quite a golden farewell for Allyson Felix.

But it was still a moment she'll never forget.

Felix won her 30th major international medal at the 2022 track and field world championships Friday night, running the second leg in the mixed-gender 4x400 relay as the Americans claimed bronze.

The 36-year-old will leave the sport next month with 19 world championship medals, in addition to the seven golds, three silvers and one bronze that she won in five Olympic appearances.

The U.S. team of Felix, Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon led for large swaths of Friday night's final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but Simon was passed in the final meters by women from the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands, who took gold and silver, respectively.

Felix announced her retirement earlier this year. She did not qualify for an individual spot on the world championship team but was selected to compete in the mixed-gender relay. Felix helped the Americans win gold in the event at the preceding world championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019.

Allyson Felix celebrates her final competitive victory.

