Allyson Felix goes from eating hot wings in retirement to searing track comeback

Sean Ingle
·3 min read
Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Allyson Felix was enjoying hot wings and a root beer float at her favourite LA restaurant when she got the call. Would she come out of retirement for an encore?

The answer was emphatic. As was her performance in the women’s 4x400m relay heats after she arrived back in Eugene. The 35-year-old ran 50.61 sec – the fastest in the US team – as the Americans won their heat in 3:23.38, ahead of Great Britain, to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Related: Dina Asher-Smith in Commonwealth Games doubt after injury scare in relay

After Hayward Field roared its approval once again, Felix explained how her unlikely return came about.

“I was at Halloween’s cafe, one of my favourite cheat-meal restaurants,” she said. “I was having hot wings and a root beer float, and I was just diving into that when I got a phone call. They just asked if I would be willing to come back and run a round and help the team get a position, and so I dropped the wing.”

She admitted there was no hesitation. She talked to her coach Bobby Kersee for some workouts and then got on a plane. “To me it is an honour to come here and run in front of a home crowd and help the team,” she said. “That is what it is all about. Bobby gave me a couple more workouts and then I jumped on a plane to head back here.”

And while Felix does not expect to start in the final, she will get a medal if the US team finishes in the top three. “This is a moment I will never forget, ending my career with the roar of the crowd,” she said.

Elsewhere on the penultimate day of the championships, a number of Tigray protestors marched around the Hayward Field concourse after Gudaf Tsegay’s 5,000m gold medal.

“End Tigray genocide,” they chanted at the end. One protester also ran onto the track holding a Tigray flag.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay after winning the women's 5,000m final.
Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay after winning the women's 5,000m final. Photograph: VCG/Getty Images

Tsegay, who had won a 1,500m silver early in these championships, won in a brilliant sprint finish as world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey faded down the straight to miss the podium. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet won silver and Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum claimed bronze.

In the men’s 800m, Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir ran a textbook tactical race to win in 1:43.71, with Algerian Djamel Sedjati taking a surprise silver ahead of Canada’s Marco Arop. “I knew there were some guys close behind me in the last 100m. I was expecting someone to come, but no one did.

Elsewhere, Grenada’s Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his world javelin title, saving his best for last with a throw of 90.54 metres after leading the competition throughout.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo continued his dominance in the men’s triple jump by adding his first World Championships title to his Olympic gold with a world-leading 17.95m.

