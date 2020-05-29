Ally Brooke Announces Memoir Finding Your Harmony : 'I Am Opening Up in Ways I Never Have'

Ally Brooke is launching into the next chapter of her life.

In her upcoming memoir Finding Your Harmony, the Fifth Harmony alumna opens up about her life since the popular girl group disbanded, including her time on Dancing with the Stars and emerging solo career.

"I'm so excited to finally (almost) have my first book out in the world!" said Brooke, 26, who shared the cover art of her memoir exclusively with PEOPLE. "In Finding Your Harmony I am opening up in ways I never have before and share the highs and lows of my journey."

Dey Street Books/HarperCollins Ally Brooke's Finding Your Harmony

The book, which comes out in October, will also chart Brooke’s rise to fame, from her childhood in San Antonio, Texas to auditioning for The X Factor and joining Fifth Harmony in 2012.

She also reflects on her Mexican-American heritage and Christian faith.

“Writing a book is a milestone not only for me, but also for my family who has stood beside me every step of the way,” she tells PEOPLE. “I hope to show everyone that in the midst of trials and heartaches—with faith, you can overcome anything and achieve your dreams.”

Anthony Harvey/Getty Fifth Harmony in 2016

Throughout her run on Dancing with the Stars, Brooke spoke about the bullying she faced as a member of Fifth Harmony. Competing on the show had been "transformative," Brooke told PEOPLE in October.

"I'm at this place in my life where I’m just living my best life," she added. "I'm living in the moment and honestly just trying to be the best person I can be."

Kelsey McNeal/ABC Ally Brooke on Dancing with the Stars

If the past few months are any indication, Brooke is a force to be reckoned with. Fresh off of her third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars, the singer dropped several catchy, heart-thumping songs including "No Good," "Fabulous" and "All Night," a fun dance anthem with Afrojack.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to hear these songs live, however, as Brooke had to cancel her solo tour in March due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I'm really heartbroken as my team and I have worked tirelessly on this show, and I was so excited to bring it across the country and hopefully eventually the world," the singer wrote on Instagram. "But what matters most is you guys' health and safety, and the safety of us all. This show is my everything, my first baby, my heart, and I cannot lie I am very sad, but this just means that God has better timing. I trust Him."