Allworth Financial Appoints Mike Linton, Eash Sundaram and Maria Veltre to Board of Directors

Folsom, California, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the fourth fastest growing RIA in America[1], announced it has named three industry veterans - Mike Linton, Eash Sundaram, and Maria Veltre - as members of the company's board of directors, effective immediately, to advance Allworth Financial’s goal of delivering superior financial advice and service to millions of Americans.



“We strongly believe that winning in the areas of marketing, digital transformation, and client experience will continue to have a major impact on Allworth’s mission to serve over one million mass affluent families marching towards retirement across the United States,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “Mike, Eash and Maria bring a wealth of experience in these areas and we are excited about the opportunity to tap into their expertise.”



“These board appointments help support our firm’s focus on boosting Allworth's growth through enhanced digital strategy, brand marketing, data analytics, and client experience,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “Through the investments in talent and leadership, Allworth is building an iconic brand that will be around for the next 100 years and beyond.”



Mike Linton is a highly experienced business leader with a deep understanding of marketing, financial services, retail, and consumer digital services. Currently, he is the Chief Revenue Officer of Ancestry.com where he leads consumer and product marketing with a focus on accelerating growth and continuing to build a global brand that consumers love and trust. Prior to joining Ancestry, Mike was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Farmers Insurance. Earlier in his career, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer for both eBay and Best Buy. He began his career in marketing at Procter Gamble and Progressive Insurance. Mike is on the boards of Loan Depot and The Wine Group and previously served on the boards of Peet's Coffee & Tea, Capella Education, Medical Solutions, and Allen Edmonds Shoes. He earned his MBA from Duke University, and his BS degree from Bowling Green State University.



Easwaran (Eash) Sundaram is a digital leader and trailblazer in his industry who has positioned JetBlue as one of the most innovative and customer-centric companies in the transportation industry. Through the course of his career, he has served in operations, customer service, management, and strategy roles. Prior to joining the board of Allworth, Eash was Executive Vice President, Innovation, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue Airways Corporation. Prior to JetBlue, Eash was Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations and Global Chief Information Officer at Pall Corporation, and before that, Director of Customer Solutions and Supply Chain Systems at PSS World Medical, Inc. Additionally, he has held positions at ALK Technologies, Inc., and I2 Technologies. He is on the board of directors at SolarWinds Corporation, and WESCO International, Inc. Eash earned his BS degree from Madurai Kamaraj University in India, and MS from Maritime College-State University of New York.



Maria Veltre is a deeply experienced consumer financial services chief marketing & digital officer. Until her retirement in 2020, Maria Veltre was the US Head of Digital and Innovation at Santander. She was responsible for the alignment of Santander’s US businesses with Santander Group’s digital and product platform development. In addition, she oversaw Santander’s digital, marketing and brand initiatives. Prior to joining Santander Bank, Maria was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Fifth Third Bancorp; Chief Marketing Officer for Citigroup, Inc.'s Small Business unit; and Senior Vice President for Chase Regional Banking Group. She began her career at Chase Manhattan Bank, Citibank, and GE Capital Consumer Financial Services. Maria is an Advisory Board member for Reserve Squad, a company focused on helping companies retain one of its most valuable assets, its highly trained female workforce. She earned her BSE degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and MBA from New York University.



Allworth Financial, with over $14 billion in AUM, and clients in all 50 states, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. In 2021, the firm was again honored by the National Business Research Institute with its Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.



With its direct and educational approach to advising, award winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With over $14 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement. For more information, visit https://allworthpartners.com/

