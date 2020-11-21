Allu Arjun shares reprised version of Anjali Anjali, featuring daughter Allu Arha on her birthday
Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is celebrating her fourth birthday today, 21 November. The actor surprised her with a gift from a popular toy store and wrote a beautiful note for her as well as releasing the recreated version of the popular song 'Anjali Anjali' featuring her daughter.
Allu Arjun shared the image of the gift on Instagram.
The actor shared another image where he can be seen with his daughter riding a horse. >Here's the picture
Allu Arjun's children Ayaan and Arha have earlier featured in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo's OMG Daddy teaser. The actor released the 'Anjali Anjali' cover song on his daughter's birthday. The song is her birthday treat to the actor's fans.
Geetha Arts shared the song on Twitter as well. They also wished the youngster on her birthday.
Allu Arjun and Sneha got married on 6 March, 2011. They were blessed with their first child Allu Ayaan on 3 April, 2014, and their second daughter Allu Arha on 21 November, 2016.
Meanwhile, a picture from the sets of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa has leaked online. In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen sporting a shabby outfit as he gets ready for the shot.
