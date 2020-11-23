AllSaints Black Friday: All the discounts on coats, knitwear and winter essentials

With Christmas on the horizon, and lockdown restricting how we can spend our time, many are turning to online shopping to stock up on presents for friends and family (and often ourselves...). And now is the perfect time to fill up your basket as Black Friday serves up big discounts ahead of the festive season. A helping hand we can all appreciate in 2020.

Shopping on Black Friday doesn’t have to mean missing out on quality, instead you want to invest in luxury items you will wear for years to come. AllSaints is the ideal high-end brand to start with as it specialises in pieces you will keep in your wardrobe well beyond one season. And with nearly a third off the new collection, you’ll struggle to not find something to take home.

The British label is known for its statement pieces and unique take on seasonal trends that you won’t see elsewhere. Rich knitwear and wool coats, which work just as well for at-home loungewear as for a weekend out with friends, staying cosy on walks, at the pub or to layer over occasionwear in 2021. As well as a range of distinctive denim, dresses, cotton t-shirts, and of course the brand’s best selling leather jacket - made modern with a shearling style.

As well as having a strong focus on quality craftsmanship and materials, in recent years the AllSaints family has made strides in its commitment to sustainability. Using recycled yarns, responsible wools, vegetable-tanned leathers and part of the better cotton initiative, the brand is making change where it matters. You can even filter online to shop a sustainable edit in both men and women’s, helping you to buy items that not only look good but feel good too.

We have selected a few key items for your wardrobe, all at 30 per cent off from now till 1 December with the AllSaints Black Friday discount. From leather jackets to new season essentials, it’s time to shop.

Freya wool blend coat, now £265

AllSaints
AllSaints

The cinnamon brown Freya is a classic long-line wool-blend coat, perfect for crisp winter days. It falls below the knee and has a double-breasted button closure. But this isn’t just any coat, the traditional shape has been given a contemporary fringing. Yes, fringing on a coat. This detail, on the pockets and across the back, adds to the relaxed silhouette.

Buy now

Rei shearling biker jacket, now £629

AllSaints
AllSaints

Biker-style jackets have long been synonymous with the AllSaints brand - known for their classic cuts and high-quality materials. But the Rei jacket is different to your ordinary biker style. Inspired by vintage coats, the jacket is lined with British shearling sheepskin and has a longer fit, coming to hip length rather than cropped at the waist. Against the metal hardware it still conveys the biker aesthetic, but will be sure to keep you warm during a chilly snap.

Buy now

Mona mid-rise paperbag slim jeans, now £83

AllSaints
AllSaints

The paperbag-waist jean is the latest iteration of the “mom” jean - high waisted, with a relaxed shape and a slim leg tapered to the ankle. The Mona mid-rise also channels the 2020 cargo pant trend with oversized pockets on either leg. Pair with a slouchy round-neck Tshirt and gold jewellery for a perfect everyday Zoom look.

Buy now

Billie leather boots, now £174

This season boots are all about chunky, thick soles and the Billie has just that. The boots, which have already been very popular with AllSaints customers, are made from real leather and come to calf length (higher than a traditional Chelsea boot) with a round toe. Ideal to pull on with the Mona jeans or a ditzy floral dress and oversized knit.

Buy now

Pru Merino Wool jumper, now £139

AllSaints
AllSaints

If there is one thing that has been important in 2020, it’s comfort. But if you don’t want to sacrifice style try the Pru crew jumper. Crafted from boiled wool it is shaped to an oversized silhouette with a stripe detailing and an asymmetric hem. The long-sleeve jumper is made from certified wool and would look as good with leather leggings as with tracksuit bottoms. The ultimate Christmas Day outfit if you ask us.

Buy now

Don’t miss on the AllSaints Black Friday sale. Shop now at allsaints.com*

*Ts&Cs Apply. The Black Friday promotion will run from Monday 16th November 2020 8:30 AM until Wednesday 2nd December 2020 8:00 AM. This 30% off promotion will apply to everything both online through the UK or EU sites and in stores in the UK and EU, with the exclusion of Outlet, Travel Retail, Franchise and Concessions. The 30% discount is applied to the product price and not any taxes, delivery or shipping charges. The discount is already reflected in the displayed price online. Any returned items will be refunded at the discounted price paid. Promotions cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion, cannot be used to purchase gift cards or at the Outlet, and can only be used against full price items. Not redeemable for cash or credit. Subject to availability and while product supplies last. See full Ts&Cs at www.allsaints.com/terms_and_conditions

