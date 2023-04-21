Allreal Holding AG (VTX:ALLN) Will Pay A CHF7.00 Dividend In Three Days

Allreal Holding AG (VTX:ALLN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Allreal Holding investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF7.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF7.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Allreal Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of CHF161.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Allreal Holding is paying out an acceptable 75% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 75% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Allreal Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Allreal Holding, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Allreal Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Allreal Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Allreal Holding paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Allreal Holding from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Allreal Holding, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Allreal Holding and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

