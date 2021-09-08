Will Allow Women in National Defence Academy: Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday, 8 September, told the Supreme Court that it will allow women in the National Defence Academy (NDA).

"I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted to NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit," ASG Bhati told the court, as quoted by Bar&Bench.

The government's stand came while the apex court was hearing a petition against women being denied opportunities to be part of the NDA.

(With inputs from Bar&Bench.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Will Allow Women in National Defence Academy: Centre Tells Supreme CourtSSC CHSL, Constable GD, SI, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates . Read more on India by The Quint.