Allow Us To Change Your Mind About Corsets

It's official: corsets are everywhere right now. From Bridgerton's Regency-era style lighting up our screens (and influencing our wardrobes) to the theme of this year's Met Gala, 'gilded glamour' (which disappointed yet intrigued us earlier this month), corsets in various iterations have become a major fixture in fashion in 2022.



According to buy now, pay later service Clearpay, corset sales have increased by 175% in the last three months, with a particularly strong leaning towards satin, chiffon and bandage styles. Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Gucci all spotlighted the corset in their Autumn/Winter '22 shows, while celebs such as Dua Lipa and Cardi B are fans of the fit, too.



Whether you're an OG fan of the corset or finally looking to indulge now that the style is leaning more towards Euphoria vibes than Bridgerton-inspired looks, here are seven ways to wear and style a corset — courtesy of seven members of the R29 team.



Maybelle Morgan, Entertainment Editor



What I like about this corset: It’s simple yet somehow manages to be bold thanks to the slight winged bodice structure. I love that it has the dip on the bottom so it mirrors the style of an old-school traditional corset while still being contemporary with the cropped length. And the back – semi-sheer mesh panelling – is heaven. I love the detail, too.



How I styled it: As it’s super cropped and navel-grazing, I’ve paired it with a high-waisted maxi skirt for a more balanced proportion. I’ve gone with a muted earthy palette with snake print which contrasts against the white of the corset. Then I’ve opted for all-black accessories, with chunky platform sandals to add a chic summer touch.



Where I’d wear it: Dinner, drinks, everywhere. I plan for this to be my uniform this summer.



Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor



What I like about this corset: In the name of 'go big or go home', I decided to step out of my comfort zone with a lingerie-style corset. I love the lace-meets-satin vibe of this style from Urban Outfitters (although the large size was not nearly big enough to fit my E-cup bra size).



How I styled it: Because this corset is already very sexy, I dialled the look down a notch by pairing it with a bum bag, cargo trousers and trainers.



Where I’d wear it: Styled like this, I'd wear it to both day parties and nights out. I'd also wear it with a slip skirt or jeans, and a pair of heels for a dinner or fancy event.



Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer



What I like about this corset: I like that it's not super constricting and it can actually be mistaken for a bodysuit. It’s super comfortable yet sexy, as well as versatile. The asymmetrical neckline is a unique detail for a corset that I think makes this piece a good one to invest in.



How I styled it: I decided to style the corset with tailored trousers and a blazer, juxtaposing the sexiness of the corset with the conservative nature of the suit.



Where I’d wear it: Anywhere! I can take this look to work, to brunch and to a club. Maybe not to hang out with my family, though.



Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant



What I like about this corset: It gives off serious Malibu Barbie vibes and I’m here for it. The fun pink colourway and satin fabric make up for the fact that it doesn't give me the gravity-defying boobs I was hoping for.



How I styled it: While I could have gone for a '00s backing dancer vibe with cargo pants, I decided this corset was the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' situation instead. To complete my look, I added a pair of neon heels and diamanté earrings to really amplify the glam.



Where I’d wear it: This outfit was made for 241 cocktails. With the bank holiday coming up, I can’t think of another way the queen would want me to celebrate her coronation.



Irina Grechko, Fashion Director



What I like about this corset: This Aritzia top has the structured look of a corset without the actual metal ribbing of one, which makes it a comfortable – and summer-friendly – alternative to the typically constricting trend. Plus, this style comes in a range of colours, from this perfectly pastel pink to a can’t-miss grass green.



How I styled it: This cropped style showed more of my midriff than I cared to expose so I styled it as a tank and wore it underneath this printed suit from Zara, which made for the perfect summer workwear look that is as effortless as it is fun and put-together.



Where I’d wear it: While I took this look out for a spin to work, this top can be styled for a range of occasions. A pair of loose slacks and heels would make it a great dinner look, while a pair of Y2K-esque low-rise trousers could take the look into going-out territory.



Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer

What I like about this corset: Is this the most comfortable corset I’ve ever tried? I think so. I’m all about bandeau tops in the summer and this one has a rubber lining around the bust to keep everything in place. Plus, it’s 100% cotton so it's really breathable.



How I styled it: The idea of wearing a peplum top post-2012 did give me pause for thought so I decided to keep the rest of my outfit simple and streamlined. My personal style is a lot bolder and brighter than the cottagecore/milkmaid vibes of this corset so I was keen to play with the styling and use the lime green to pop against my black and white accessories of choice.



Where I’d wear it: Though this corset can work for a dressier, evening occasion, its soft silhouette and colour scheme screams summer daytime. Think: picnic in the park or farmers’ market browsing, best worn with your favourite jeans, oversized button-down shirt, sandals and a basket bag.



Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health and Living Editor



What I like about this corset: I love the history of fashion so have heard all the myths about corsets debunked – they were not worn against the skin, for example, and what we often call corsets were actually called 'stays' for a lot of Western history. That said, I’m not ready to go full historical for my work 'fits so I went with this lovely fitted top from Reformation. I love the pointed hem (very reminiscent of 18th century stays) which, together with the exposed stitching detail, brings interest to an otherwise lovely but basic top.



How I styled it: I wanted to skew towards tradition a little bit, which meant I wore a cotton shirt underneath. I styled this for work with an exaggerated '70s duck egg blue suit, chunky loafers and the exact right number of necklaces (three).



Where I’d wear it: I think this outfit is great for work but the top honestly livens up most outfits. However, while comfortable, it is fitted so it's not so ideal for a slouchy day.



