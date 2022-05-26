Allow Us To Change Your Mind About Corsets

Ebony-Renee Baker
·7 min read

It's official: corsets are everywhere right now. From Bridgerton's Regency-era style lighting up our screens (and influencing our wardrobes) to the theme of this year's Met Gala, 'gilded glamour' (which disappointed yet intrigued us earlier this month), corsets in various iterations have become a major fixture in fashion in 2022.

According to buy now, pay later service Clearpay, corset sales have increased by 175% in the last three months, with a particularly strong leaning towards satin, chiffon and bandage styles. Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Gucci all spotlighted the corset in their Autumn/Winter '22 shows, while celebs such as Dua Lipa and Cardi B are fans of the fit, too.

Whether you're an OG fan of the corset or finally looking to indulge now that the style is leaning more towards Euphoria vibes than Bridgerton-inspired looks, here are seven ways to wear and style a corset — courtesy of seven members of the R29 team.

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<h3>Maybelle Morgan, Entertainment Editor <br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset: </strong>It’s simple yet somehow manages to be bold thanks to the slight winged bodice structure. I love that it has the dip on the bottom so it mirrors the style of an old-school traditional corset while still being contemporary with the cropped length. And the back – semi-sheer mesh panelling – is heaven. I love the detail, too. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it: </strong>As it’s super cropped and navel-grazing, I’ve paired it with a high-waisted maxi skirt for a more balanced proportion. I’ve gone with a muted earthy palette with snake print which contrasts against the white of the corset. Then I’ve opted for all-black accessories, with chunky platform sandals to add a chic summer touch. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it: </strong>Dinner, drinks, everywhere. I plan for this to be my uniform this summer. <br> <br><strong>Zara</strong> Tulle Corset Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/tulle-corset-top-p00085419.html?v1=180465861" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link ">Zara</a>

Maybelle Morgan, Entertainment Editor


What I like about this corset: It’s simple yet somehow manages to be bold thanks to the slight winged bodice structure. I love that it has the dip on the bottom so it mirrors the style of an old-school traditional corset while still being contemporary with the cropped length. And the back – semi-sheer mesh panelling – is heaven. I love the detail, too.

How I styled it: As it’s super cropped and navel-grazing, I’ve paired it with a high-waisted maxi skirt for a more balanced proportion. I’ve gone with a muted earthy palette with snake print which contrasts against the white of the corset. Then I’ve opted for all-black accessories, with chunky platform sandals to add a chic summer touch.

Where I’d wear it: Dinner, drinks, everywhere. I plan for this to be my uniform this summer.

Zara Tulle Corset Top, $, available at Zara
<h3>Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor<br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset:</strong> In the name of 'go big or go home', I decided to step out of my comfort zone with a lingerie-style corset. I love the lace-meets-satin vibe of this style from Urban Outfitters (although the large size was not nearly big enough to fit my E-cup bra size). <br><strong><br>How I styled it:</strong> Because this corset is already very sexy, I dialled the look down a notch by pairing it with a bum bag, cargo trousers and trainers. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it: </strong>Styled like this, I'd wear it to both day parties and nights out. I'd also wear it with a slip skirt or jeans, and a pair of heels for a dinner or fancy event. <br> <br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Ava Mint Lace & Satin Corset Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/uo-ava-mint-lace-satin-corset-top?color=102&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor


What I like about this corset: In the name of 'go big or go home', I decided to step out of my comfort zone with a lingerie-style corset. I love the lace-meets-satin vibe of this style from Urban Outfitters (although the large size was not nearly big enough to fit my E-cup bra size).

How I styled it: Because this corset is already very sexy, I dialled the look down a notch by pairing it with a bum bag, cargo trousers and trainers.

Where I’d wear it: Styled like this, I'd wear it to both day parties and nights out. I'd also wear it with a slip skirt or jeans, and a pair of heels for a dinner or fancy event.

Urban Outfitters Ava Mint Lace & Satin Corset Top, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<h3>Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer <br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset:</strong> I like that it's not super constricting and it can actually be mistaken for a bodysuit. It’s super comfortable yet sexy, as well as versatile. The asymmetrical neckline is a unique detail for a corset that I think makes this piece a good one to invest in. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it:</strong> I decided to style the corset with tailored trousers and a blazer, juxtaposing the sexiness of the corset with the conservative nature of the suit. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it:</strong> Anywhere! I can take this look to work, to brunch and to a club. Maybe not to hang out with my family, though. <br> <br><strong>Zara</strong> Premium Asymmetric Corset, $, available at <a href="https://www.zara.com/uk/en/premium-asymmetric-corset-p02474816.html?v1=157155747" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link ">Zara</a>

Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer


What I like about this corset: I like that it's not super constricting and it can actually be mistaken for a bodysuit. It’s super comfortable yet sexy, as well as versatile. The asymmetrical neckline is a unique detail for a corset that I think makes this piece a good one to invest in.

How I styled it: I decided to style the corset with tailored trousers and a blazer, juxtaposing the sexiness of the corset with the conservative nature of the suit.

Where I’d wear it: Anywhere! I can take this look to work, to brunch and to a club. Maybe not to hang out with my family, though.

Zara Premium Asymmetric Corset, $, available at Zara
<h3>Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant<br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset: </strong>It gives off serious Malibu Barbie vibes and I’m here for it. The fun pink colourway and satin fabric make up for the fact that it doesn't give me the gravity-defying boobs I was hoping for. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it: </strong>While I could have gone for a '00s backing dancer vibe with cargo pants, I decided this corset was the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' situation instead. To complete my look, I added a pair of neon heels and diamanté earrings to really amplify the glam. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it: </strong>This outfit was made for 241 cocktails. With the bank holiday coming up, I can’t think of another way the queen would want me to celebrate her coronation. <br> <br><strong>AsYou</strong> Corset Satin Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.asos.com/asyou/asyou-corset-satin-top-in-pink/prd/202348322" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link ">ASOS</a>

Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant


What I like about this corset: It gives off serious Malibu Barbie vibes and I’m here for it. The fun pink colourway and satin fabric make up for the fact that it doesn't give me the gravity-defying boobs I was hoping for.

How I styled it: While I could have gone for a '00s backing dancer vibe with cargo pants, I decided this corset was the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' situation instead. To complete my look, I added a pair of neon heels and diamanté earrings to really amplify the glam.

Where I’d wear it: This outfit was made for 241 cocktails. With the bank holiday coming up, I can’t think of another way the queen would want me to celebrate her coronation.

AsYou Corset Satin Top, $, available at ASOS
<h3>Irina Grechko, Fashion Director<br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset: </strong>This Aritzia top has the structured look of a corset without the actual metal ribbing of one, which makes it a comfortable – and summer-friendly – alternative to the typically constricting trend. Plus, this style comes in a range of colours, from this perfectly pastel pink to a can’t-miss grass green. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it:</strong> This cropped style showed more of my midriff than I cared to expose so I styled it as a tank and wore it underneath this <a href="https://www.zara.com/us/en/-pT0332176712.html?v1=185336346" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:printed suit from Zara" class="link ">printed suit from Zara</a>, which made for the perfect summer workwear look that is as effortless as it is fun and put-together. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it: </strong>While I took this look out for a spin to work, this top can be styled for a range of occasions. A pair of loose slacks and heels would make it a great dinner look, while a pair of Y2K-esque low-rise trousers could take the look into going-out territory. <br> <br><strong>Babaton</strong> Sculpt Knit Bustier Tank, $, available at <a href="https://www.aritzia.com/intl/en/product/sculpt-knit-bustier-tank/94800.html?dwvar_94800_color=23858" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aritzia" class="link ">Aritzia</a>

Irina Grechko, Fashion Director


What I like about this corset: This Aritzia top has the structured look of a corset without the actual metal ribbing of one, which makes it a comfortable – and summer-friendly – alternative to the typically constricting trend. Plus, this style comes in a range of colours, from this perfectly pastel pink to a can’t-miss grass green.

How I styled it: This cropped style showed more of my midriff than I cared to expose so I styled it as a tank and wore it underneath this printed suit from Zara, which made for the perfect summer workwear look that is as effortless as it is fun and put-together.

Where I’d wear it: While I took this look out for a spin to work, this top can be styled for a range of occasions. A pair of loose slacks and heels would make it a great dinner look, while a pair of Y2K-esque low-rise trousers could take the look into going-out territory.

Babaton Sculpt Knit Bustier Tank, $, available at Aritzia
<h3>Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer</h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset: </strong>Is this the most comfortable corset I’ve ever tried? I think so. I’m all about bandeau tops in the summer and this one has a rubber lining around the bust to keep everything in place. Plus, it’s 100% cotton so it's really breathable. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it: </strong>The idea of wearing a peplum top post-2012 did give me pause for thought so I decided to keep the rest of my outfit simple and streamlined. My personal style is a lot bolder and brighter than the cottagecore/milkmaid vibes of this corset so I was keen to play with the styling and use the lime green to pop against my black and white accessories of choice. <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it: </strong>Though this corset can work for a dressier, evening occasion, its soft silhouette and colour scheme screams summer daytime. Think: picnic in the park or farmers’ market browsing, best worn with your favourite jeans, oversized button-down shirt, sandals and a basket bag. <br> <br><strong>Free People</strong> Lights Out Corset, $, available at <a href="https://www.freepeople.com/uk/shop/lights-out-corset/?color=038&type=REGULAR&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a>

Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer


What I like about this corset: Is this the most comfortable corset I’ve ever tried? I think so. I’m all about bandeau tops in the summer and this one has a rubber lining around the bust to keep everything in place. Plus, it’s 100% cotton so it's really breathable.

How I styled it: The idea of wearing a peplum top post-2012 did give me pause for thought so I decided to keep the rest of my outfit simple and streamlined. My personal style is a lot bolder and brighter than the cottagecore/milkmaid vibes of this corset so I was keen to play with the styling and use the lime green to pop against my black and white accessories of choice.

Where I’d wear it: Though this corset can work for a dressier, evening occasion, its soft silhouette and colour scheme screams summer daytime. Think: picnic in the park or farmers’ market browsing, best worn with your favourite jeans, oversized button-down shirt, sandals and a basket bag.

Free People Lights Out Corset, $, available at Free People
<h3>Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health and Living Editor<br></h3> <br><strong>What I like about this corset:</strong> I love the history of fashion so have heard all the myths about corsets debunked – they were not worn against the skin, for example, and what we often call corsets were actually called 'stays' for a lot of Western history. That said, I’m not ready to go full historical for my work 'fits so I went with this lovely fitted top from Reformation. I love the pointed hem (very reminiscent of <a href="http://tahliamckellartextiles.weebly.com/corset-timeline.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:18th century stays" class="link ">18th century stays</a>) which, together with the exposed stitching detail, brings interest to an otherwise lovely but basic top. <br> <br><strong>How I styled it: </strong>I wanted to skew towards tradition a <em>little </em>bit, which meant I wore a cotton shirt underneath. I styled this for work with an exaggerated '70s duck egg blue suit, chunky loafers and the exact right number of necklaces (three). <br> <br><strong>Where I’d wear it:</strong> I think this outfit is great for work but the top honestly livens up most outfits. However, while comfortable, it is fitted so it's not so ideal for a slouchy day. <br> <br><strong>Reformation</strong> Melina Top, $, available at <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/melina-top/1310380BLK.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a>

Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health and Living Editor


What I like about this corset: I love the history of fashion so have heard all the myths about corsets debunked – they were not worn against the skin, for example, and what we often call corsets were actually called 'stays' for a lot of Western history. That said, I’m not ready to go full historical for my work 'fits so I went with this lovely fitted top from Reformation. I love the pointed hem (very reminiscent of 18th century stays) which, together with the exposed stitching detail, brings interest to an otherwise lovely but basic top.

How I styled it: I wanted to skew towards tradition a little bit, which meant I wore a cotton shirt underneath. I styled this for work with an exaggerated '70s duck egg blue suit, chunky loafers and the exact right number of necklaces (three).

Where I’d wear it: I think this outfit is great for work but the top honestly livens up most outfits. However, while comfortable, it is fitted so it's not so ideal for a slouchy day.

Reformation Melina Top, $, available at Reformation

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

How To Style One Dress 5 Ways

15 Co-Ord Styles For All Your Summer Plans

What Is Wearing A Corset Really Like?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will compete in RBC Canadian Open

    Justin Thomas, who on Sunday claimed his second major title with a playoff win at the PGA Championship, has committed to play in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 9-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Thomas, ranked No. 5 in the world, will join an impressive field that includes defending Canadian Open champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, world No.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night. Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances. Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four. Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;

  • Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3

    NEW YORK (AP) — After two tough losses on the road put them in another series deficit, the New York Rangers again bounced back with a big home win. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. “It was a tight battle again," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Igor was outstanding for us, and that was they key. ... We defended pretty good and guys did the right thi

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Tokyo a candidate for track and field world championships

    TOKYO (AP) — The $1.4 billion Tokyo national stadium, built by the Japanese government for last year’s Olympics, is being viewed as a site for track and field's world championships. An inspection team from World Athletics — the governing body of the sport — met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday and was to tour the stadium on Thursday. Eugene, Oregon is the venue in July for the next World Championships, which were postponed from 2021 to make way for the Olympics. Budapest, Hungary, i

  • Rangers whip Hurricanes 4-1 to even series

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers got the kind of strong, all-around effort from the start they needed and stormed past the Carolina Hurricanes. Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series. Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in th

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Even French President Macron tried to convince Mbappé to stay at PSG

    The 23-year-old athlete shocked the football world when he revealed he would not be transferring to Real Madrid, after months of negotiations, and it took a whole lot of convincing for him to stay in Paris.

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou gracefully accepted another second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He'd rather be winning. The Spaniard was runner-up to Helio Castroneves in last year's Indianapolis 500 and returned to the 2.5-mile oval for Sunday's final day of qualifying and finished second again. This time it was to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou's four-lap average of 233.499 mph qualified him one spot below Dixon and he'll start next Sunday's race i