‘We allow these people to destroy our biggest assets and nothing is done about it’

Home renovations are an upheaval at the best of times, but when cowboy builders are in the picture, the strain on the homeowner’s life intensifies tenfold.

Telegraph reader Gillian Aitken and her husband, John Sinar, inhabit an unfinished home without basic washing facilities, four years on from when their renovation began.

Another reader, Yusef Mamoojee, wished for his daughter to have a home makeover, but her property was left in a state of total disarray at the hands of a rogue tradesman.

After two readers previously shared their nightmare experiences, Gillian and Yusef were among countless readers that detailed their own home renovation horror stories.

In a show of support, readers joined the Telegraph’s consumer champion, Katie Morley, in sharing their useful tips on how to avoid hiring a cowboy builder in the first place and ensure all work paid for is finished and up to standard.

Reader tips to avoid cowboy builders

‘This is going to end in tears, I know it is’

Gillian, 64, and her husband, John, 71, sought a builder for an extensive home renovation in 2019. They planned to add room for a study, a downstairs en-suite bedroom, a double garage, an upstairs master bedroom with en-suite, complete with a Juliet balcony.

Four years on, the Leicestershire-based couple are living in a home without proper washing facilities. They have been without heating for three years. The floors are bare without carpets. They use one adapter on the tap to connect the washer, and another to fill buckets of water they carry through the house to do the washing up.

“We only wanted to extend our home, we did not expect to have years of no sleep,” Gillian despaired.

She continued: “We’ve got no bathrooms, there are unfinished walls, we’ve got electrical wires hanging from the ceiling, there’s no kitchen.”

Speaking to the Telegraph, the medical legal secretary blamed first the cowboy builder, who conned them into believing he was capable of completing the job and swindled them out of large amounts of money.

Secondly, she expressed her disappointment with the police, who she claimed did not take their concerns seriously until it was too late – “For all the information we put to the police, they were weak. There were catalogues of failings on their part.”

Thirdly, and most importantly, Gillian felt let down by the UK trading industry as a whole for not having a stricter vetting process for builders.

“We allow these people to come into our lives to destroy people’s biggest assets and nothing is done about it,” Gillian said.

It began when Gillian and John, a semi-retired neurosurgeon, collected a business card of a builder from another project. When Gillian returned to the same project a year later and saw a beautiful conservatory had been installed, she felt assured the builder was legitimate.

In hindsight, the cracks began to show during a preliminary interview, when Gillian noticed the builder was adept at evading her questions and shied away from conversation when she knew more than him on the given topic.

Typical of the guise of many cowboy builders, he “was really intelligent, very well-spoken, and he knew exactly the right words, the building terminology.”

She questioned why the builder’s letterhead on his website was different to his business card, to which “he sort of smirked, he did this little laugh, and explained it’s because it’s a family run business, and these initials mean different things.”

Three days before the building work began, Gillian said to John: “This is going to end in tears, I know it is.”

‘My warning to the public is this, trust your instincts’

However, the builder had received an advance payment from the couple to cover the cost of tools. At a loss of £10,000 already, they felt obliged to continue with his services.

Payments were made to the builder every Monday and Friday for three weeks, during which time his incompetence became apparent and Gillian’s fears were realised.

“I was shouting on a daily basis at the builder, and I would be ringing the building inspector saying surely it is not acceptable – it was like a complete tip, there were tonnes of these blocks, and all these large areas of concrete were cracked and all uneven. All the surveyors’ reports said how bad it was,” Gillian explained.

They paid £57,000 to the builder in total, but all his work had to be taken away.

“We were the ones that tidied up, I was coming up every day – it was like a full time job for me, and the inside was just the start, it was just disgusting.

“I had to clear the building site of rubbish, bonfire ash. I was on my hands and knees picking up approximately 500 nails and screws thrown all over the garden,” she added.

The house was uninhabitable, so Gillian and John paid council tax and bills on both their home and a temporary accommodation, while also paying to keep many of their belongings in storage.

Determined to bring the builder to justice, the couple identified other ‘victims’ in their area who had been scammed by the same builder, and began compiling evidence to take to their solicitor.

“We were trying to stop this man from doing the same to someone else,” she said, but the police “never interviewed the other victims which, would have proved there was a pattern of criminal Fraud statements.”

To make matters worse, it was only when sat in the solicitor’s office that Gillian discovered the builder had been going to John for additional funds for plastering and materials during his time on their project, which she knew nothing of – “Oh my god, I went ballistic,” she said.

Including legal bills, the couple have spent £250,000, with their renovation still unfinished as the builder fled the country.

“My warning to the public is this, trust your instincts, just because someone is wearing a uniform, speaks eloquently, or has lots of work references, does not mean that person is honest or as morals,” Gillian said.

‘How the builder evaded criminal prosecution defeats me to this day’

Yusef, 64, shared the nightmare experience his step-daughter, Tracey James, went through after she hired a cowboy builder to give her house a makeover.

“The builder was recommended to her by a friend who has known him for a while,” Yusef explained.

At the beginning, “the builder gave a detailed quote, breaking down each element and stating his terms of business: one third of the total cost upfront, the second midway through, and the third following completion when she was completely happy with the works undertaken.”

“He also went to great pains to explain that he was fully insured for all liabilities as well as an additional assurance and guarantee,” Yusef added.

Once the deposit was paid and work commenced. Yusef’s daughter moved into their house, which is 40 miles away, for the project’s duration.

Initially, “it all seemed very promising and friendly”. But all too soon, alarm bells were raised.

“We visited the house one evening and found that the skip wasn’t being filled correctly and was almost overflowing. Now, I know that one of the first things anyone in the building game learns is how to stack a skip as efficiently as possible,” Yusef said.

The builder requested that the white goods and kitchen cabinets be delivered ahead of time, even though Yusef queried the logic of reducing the available work area and the increased risk of damage on more than one occasion.

However, he and his daughter were “assured that this was to expedite matters and to ensure that everything fitted together perfectly.”

Needless to say, the available internal work area became overcrowded, and the builder managed to discard instructions that came with the packaging, which resulted in some components becoming lost or damaged.

‘Almost everything had to be started from scratch’

As the weeks went by, the builder kept demanding more money and continued to complain that the kitchen supplied by the furniture company was defective.

The furniture company even offered to meet with the builder on site “as they were at a loss as to understand why a week-long job, at most, was taking several weeks,” Yusef said, but the builder never met with them.

“Despite being paid over two thirds of the total invoice with additions, he refused to engage or reply to emails, claiming that he needed yet another £1,500 for unspecified reasons,” Yusef said, and “eventually, we decided to change the locks.”

“Long story short, almost everything that had been allegedly completed had to be started from scratch, as the standards of workmanship were abysmal.”

Yusef described how the horizontal wall radiator was hung vertically, the folding sliding doors did not work properly, and they had no certification or purchase receipt.

The laminated floor – supplied by Yuesf’s daughter – was laid incorrectly, with gaps that compromised the integrity.

Worst of all, when Yusef could not get the boiler to light, he found the gas had been isolated at the meter with no explanation. He turned it back on, and was about to light the boiler, when he heard a loud hissing noise in the kitchen.

“Thankfully, I didn’t switch on anything electrical and rushed outside to isolate the gas supply before calling the emergency gas number. The engineer confirmed that the gas hob had been disconnected, but not isolated and capped as per correct practice,” he said.

“The incident was logged and how the builder evaded criminal prosecution defeats me to this day,” he added.

In an effort to repair the builder’s botched work, Yusef took time out to commute daily and strip everything out, as by that point his daughter was “considerably out of pocket” and her home was still “uninhabitable”.

“She finally moved back in just under seven months following the original start date,” he said.

Yusef’s daughter sought redress in the small claims court for only £5,000 – as it would have cost even more to pursue £10,000 – although the true loss was closer to £30,000.

A written statement and spreadsheet was provided that detailed dates, conversations, text messages, e-mails and losses which was accepted by the court. The builder’s defence was “limited to ‘I am owed £1,500’”.

After a year had passed, the courts finally found in favour of Yusef’s daughter; but by this time “there was little hope of getting a penny back” as the builder simply ignored the judgment.

